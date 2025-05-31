National security is collective duty, says Akpabio

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio

*As Dangote, Gbenga-Hashim, Adeleke, others bag Timeline Awards

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has urged media professionals to treat national security as a shared responsibility, saying there is a need to draw a line between freedom of expression and the freedom to endanger.

Akpabio, represented by his Special Adviser on Constitutional and Legal Matters, Dr Monday Ubani, spoke at the sixth edition of the Timeline Awareness Initiative Lecture/Awards to celebrate the best Nigerians who have shined like stars.

He spoke on the topic: ‘Importance of the media in Information Gathering, Disclosure in the face of Security Challenges.’

Dr Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim was among the few Nigerians who got honoured for “inspiring Leader and Philanthropic Icon Award for regularly contributing to the polity positively through numerous interventions politically and socially to the development of Nigeria.”

Other winners of the awards included the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio; Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, Business man, Aliko Dangote, Dr Niyi Akinsiju and others.

On his part, Olawepo-Hashim’s Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Oluwasegun Abifarin, who received the award on his behalf regretted the inability of Hashim to be physically present for the award because he was out of the country and thanked the organisers for counting him worthy of recognition.

Meanwhile, Publisher of TimelinesNG, Mr Yusuf Adeoye, added that “the awards organisers really appreciate and pray that God will give Hashim more grace to continue to contribute to the development of Nigeria as a nation.”