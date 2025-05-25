The Deputy Governor, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe.

By Abel Daniel, Lafia

The huge deposits and multi-million dollar Lithium factories springing up in Nasarawa state in recent times have given hope that Nasarawa state will be the first to produce electric cars in the country.

The Deputy Governor, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe, made the assertion on Saturday while itemizing Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state’s top achievements in the discovery of Lithium, which has attracted the attention of major electric car manufacturers.

Dr. Akabe noted that Lithium was never discovered until Abdullahi Sule became governor. He disclosed that with the huge deposits and emerging Lithium factory sites, the state will be the first to manufacture electric cars after China.

While applauding his principal, the deputy governor Akabe described Governor Sule as a man of unequal integrity and prudence in managing public funds and state resources.

“I have never met or heard about any governor who will announce the amount of fund he receives as allocation and other refund. Just recently he announced the N9.7 billion that was refunded to the state by the federal government and went further to ask stakeholders what that money should be spent on. I have never seen this type of politic”, Akabe stated.

Earlier in an opening remark, the organiser of the event tagged “ second-year impact celebration of his excellency Engr. Abdullahi Sule, and leader of A A Sule House To House, Hajiya Hussaina Sule( daughter of Governor Abdullahi Sule), disclosed that though his father does not want to be applauded for delivering on his mandate, he noted that Governor Sule’s achievements within the past six years of his leadership are hard to keep mute.

Hussaina described his father, Sule, as a role model, an unmatched achiever who has brought peace and economic development through his prudence and integrity. She noted further that Governor Sule has made his mark in the state, and she is proud to celebrate his achievements.

Responding, Governor Abdullahi Sule commended the organisers of the celebration of his achievements for bringing people from all corners of the state to showcase his achievements.

Sule ascribed the state’s economic development to President Bola Tinubu’s transformation agenda.

Sule explained that the world’s attention has been drawn to the massive Lithium deposit in Nasarawa state, with a focus on China’s and other developed countries’ production of electric cars.

Vanguard News