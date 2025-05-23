Napoli’s key men in Serie A title triumph

Napoli’s Italian defender #22 Giovanni Di Lorenzo lifts the trophy with teammates during a ceremony for the Italian Champions following the Italian Serie A football match between Napoli and Cagliari at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples on May 23, 2025. (Photo by Carlo Hermann / AFP)

Napoli secured their fourth Serie A title on Friday, a second league crown in three seasons which came in firebrand coach Antonio Conte’s first season at southern Italy’s biggest club.

Here, AFP Sport looks at the players who have made the biggest impact for Napoli, the former home of the late Diego Maradona.

Romelu Lukaku

Belgian forward Lukaku has revolutionised his game in his second spell under Conte, with whom the 32-year-old has a special relationship.

Lukaku was the all-action centre-forward who alongside Lautaro Martinez drove Conte’s Inter Milan to the 2021 Serie A title with a hatful of goals.

But this season Lukaku has become more of a back-to-goal attacker, linking play with a level of distribution not previously seen in his career.

Lukaku has set up 10 league goals to go with the 14 he has scored as he has finally found a place where he is wanted after being loaned around Italy following his disastrous move to Chelsea from Inter three years ago.

His excellent performances this season have also softened the blow of losing Victor Osimhen, the star striker of their 2023 title win, after a protracted and at times comical transfer saga which ended with the Nigerian heading to Galatasaray on loan.

Scott McTominay

McTominay has been the revelation of Napoli’s title-winning campaign, arriving from Manchester United on transfer deadline day and immediately settling into the rhythm of a new club and country.

He has also quickly taken to living in Naples, even hailing the quality of the local tomatoes in a recent interview with The Athletic.

“I eat them as a snack,” he said.

“I eat all the vegetables, all of the fruits. It is all so fresh. It’s incredible.”

Twelve goals in Serie A is the best league tally of his career and his bustling play has been the key addition for Napoli, whose fans have taken to the Scotland midfielder.

The 28-year-old, dubbed “McFratm” or “McBro” in Neapolitan, will likely be the linchpin of the team Napoli build to defend the title and take on the gruelling schedule of the expanded Champions League.

Giacomo Raspadori

Consigned to the bench for much of the season, Raspadori has been extremely handy for Conte in the Scudetto run-in, popping up with big goals and plugging gaps in attack.

Italy forward Raspadori has only started 10 matches this season but he found more space in the team following the January sale of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to Paris Saint-Germain.

Eight of his Serie A starts have come from mid-February, since when he has netted five times and set up one more alongside Lukaku.

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa

Few players have epitomised Napoli’s revival than Anguissa, who alongside McTominay and Stanislav Lobotka has driven Conte’s team to the Scudetto after their historically dire title defence last season.

Cameroon midfielder Anguissa has returned to form this term after being one of the symbols of Napoli’s dramatic slump to mid-table and has even racked up a career-best goal tally for a single season.

The 29-year-old has scored six times, including in a key win over Juventus in January, and set up four more, and he has barely missed a game as Napoli were crowned kings of Italy for the fourth time.