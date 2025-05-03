NAPEP extends recruitment deadline to May 25, 2025.

The National Poverty Eradication Programme (NAPEP) has extended the deadline for applications to May 25, 2025.

NAPEP initially announced its recruitment exercise on April 1st, 2025, However, many citizens lamented difficulties accessing the recruitment portal, prompting widespread calls for an extension.

NAPEP spokesperson Abiodun Lawal acknowledged that some applicants encountered technical issues but maintained that others could register successfully

NAPEP also announced that the new deadline supersedes the previous one, which was initially set for April 30, 2025.

The statement described NAPEP as a program aiming at poverty reduction, in particular, reduction of absolute poverty , by training Nigerians in vocational trades, to support internship, to support micro-credit, create employment in the automobile industry thereby encouraging the development of human capital and indigenous content through cutting-edge research to stimulate sustainable economic growth and development in Nigeria.

Eligibility Requirements for NAPEP 2025



To be eligible for NAPEP recruitment exercise, you must

Be a Nigerian citizen. Be from ages 18-65 years old. Must have the National Identification Number NIN ( To be verified with NIMC) Have good verbal and written communication skills. Demonstrate interest/commitment to contributing to Nigeria’s socio-economic development. Demonstrate interest/commitment in chosen career field.

How To Apply for National Poverty Eradication Programme (NAPEP) 2025

To apply for National Poverty Eradication Programme (NAPEP), follow the steps below:

Visit the official National Poverty Eradication Programme (NAPEP) portal at https://www.napep-gov.ng/signup

Enter your email address and password

Confirm password

Click on signup

After completing the application form, you will receive a message concerning the next step of the application process via your registered email address. If you do not receive an email, check your Spam/Junk folder in case the email ended up there or you may visit https://www.napep-gov.ng/login to login directly.

Frequently Asked Questions on NAPEP Recruitment

There are some questions that you will need to get answered in case you are currently confused about the NAPEP Registration.

Question: Do I need to be a graduate to apply for NAPEP registration

Answer: No! NAPEP is for all Nigerians irrespective of their educational qualification.

Question: What is the NAPEP registration portal?

Answer: The Registration portal for NAPEP is https://napep-gov.ng/signup.

Question: Will I be paid if selected and as a beneficiary of NAPEP?

Answer: YES! All selected beneficiaries will receive a monthly stipend of ₦100,000 paid by National Poverty Eradication Programme (NAPEP) subject to achieving planned results for each month.