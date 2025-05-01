NANS seeks TETFund, NELFUND support to tackle student health crisis

By Adesina Wahab

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has launched a partnership with Unity Campus Services to address growing health challenges among students on campuses nationwide and is appealing to the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) and Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) for urgent support.

According to NANS Senate President, Comrade Usman Adamu Nagwazw, the initiative stems from alarming health data collected across Nigerian tertiary institutions, revealing a silent but severe health crisis. He explained that health assessments conducted by NANS uncovered that over 60% of students tested are living with stage two hypertension, high fasting blood sugar, and severe mental stress, with an average age of just 20 years.

“This initiative is not just a programme—it is a call to save the future of our nation,” Nagwazw said.

The findings showed many students have been unable to seek medical care due to under-resourced campus clinics, long queues, and academic pressures. In response, NANS, under the leadership of Comrade Olushola Ladoja, in collaboration with Unity Campus Services—including Doktorconnect, United Healthcare, WallX, and Foodbank—has begun rolling out a comprehensive digital health management system.

The system allows students to monitor vital signs using smart devices from their hostels, with data automatically linked to digital kiosks and mobile platforms that alert medical professionals in real time. In emergencies, care can be dispatched immediately. The platform also enables remote consultations via facial-scan diagnostics.

Comrade Adejorin Tai Manuel, one of the key student leaders behind the initiative, described it as a tech-driven revolution aimed at making healthcare accessible to students and saving lives.

“This is not merely a programme, it’s a revolution in how student health is approached in Nigeria,” Nagwazw emphasized. “We are not just fighting for comfort, we are fighting to prevent the premature deaths of our brightest minds.”

NANS is urging TETFund, NELFUND, university administrations, and all well-meaning Nigerians to support this intervention. Some institutions have already opened discussions for implementation, but wider adoption is needed.

“We must not be remembered as the generation that looked away while students died in silence. We must be the ones who made history by saving the future,” Nagwazw concluded.