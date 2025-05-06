NANS lauds presidential aide, Yusuf, for scholarship initiative

By Adesina Wahab

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), through its National Public Relations Officer, Comr. Adeyemi Samson Ajasa, has commended the Personal Assistant, Special Duties to President Bola Tinubu, Mr. Kamorudeen Yusuf, for awarding N10 million scholarship to some students.

The association noted that the gesture was in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President.

“This commendable gesture by Mr. Yusuf resonates deeply with the core tenets of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope initiative, particularly its emphasis on human capital development and providing opportunities for the next generation. By investing in the education of young Nigerians, Mr. Yusuf is directly contributing to the President’s vision of a brighter and more prosperous future for the nation.

“NANS is particularly moved by the profound gratitude expressed by the beneficiaries, including Mrs. Fauzia Musa Ismail Shittu, Mrs. Fatima Abiola, and Dr. Esther Shogami, which underscores the transformative impact of such generous interventions. The elation of young Ummulkhulthum and Ahmad Shittu serves as a powerful testament to the hope and opportunity that education provides.

“Mr. Yusuf’s action exemplifies the spirit of compassion and social responsibility that NANS believes should be emulated by all well-meaning Nigerians. His commitment to empowering students aligns perfectly with the Renewed Hope Agenda’s focus on creating pathways for academic excellence and socio-economic advancement.

“NANS urges other prominent individuals and organizations to draw inspiration from this remarkable act of kindness and to actively contribute to the educational upliftment of Nigerian students. Such initiatives are crucial in building a stronger, more equitable society and in realizing the full potential of our youth.

“We extend our sincere appreciation to Mr. Kamorudeen Yusuf for this impactful contribution and recognize it as a significant step towards fostering a brighter future for Nigerian students, in tandem with the Renewed Hope Agenda.”