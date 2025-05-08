Naira down to N1,610/$ in parallel market

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The naira yesterday depreciated to N1, 610 per dollar in the parallel market from N1,605 per dollar on Tuesday.

Similarly, the Naira depreciated to N1,612 per dollar in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM).

Data published by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN showed that the exchange rate for the naira rose to N1,612 per dollar from N1,609 per dollar on Tuesday, indicating a N4 depreciation for the naira.

Consequently, the margin between the parallel market and NFEM rate narrowed to N3 per dollar from N4 per dollar on Tuesday.