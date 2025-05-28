NAFDAC warns against social media incitement amid drug market crackdown

By Sola Ogundipe

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has issued a strong warning against what it calls a “misleading and inciting statement” made by a social media influencer regarding the Federal Government’s recent actions at Onitsha’s Bridge Head Market.

In a statement, the Director General of NAFDAC, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, alerted security authorities to the potential violation of the Cybercrime Act, citing concerns over attempts to stir traders against regulatory enforcement activities.

Adeyeye emphasised that its recent nationwide crackdown on open drug markets—including raids in Idumota, Aba, and Onitsha—was necessary to remove over a trillion naira worth of banned, expired, and falsified narcotics.

Adeyeye explained that the operation, conducted between February 9 and March 27, 2025, targeted warehouses, shops, and stalls that failed to meet Good Storage and Distribution Practices and also those that lacked registration from the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN).

The statement noted in part: “The attention of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has been drawn to a misleading information as contained in videos that are trending on the social media of the incitement of traders of Onitsha Bridge Head Market by one social media influencer.

“The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) therefore, wishes to alert the public and security agencies on the incitement, which may constitute a breach of the Cybercrime Act.

“The public will recall the recent enforcement operation in three Open Drug Markets (Idumota, Aba and Onitsha) in the country where banned, expired, falsified, substandard narcotic medicines worth more than a trillion Naira were removed and subsequently destroyed.

“Between 9th February and 27th March 2025, NAFDAC conducted a raid operation to remove unregistered, expired, banned, diverted donation drugs, substandard, falsified, and illicit narcotics and controlled substances from the three major Open Drug Markets (ODM) in the country.

“All the warehouses, shops and parking stores in the three Open Drug Markets did not meet the minimum requirements of Good Storage and Distribution Practices. More importantly, there was no proof of registration of these Open Drug Market premises by the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN) – a clear contravention/violation of the pertinent extant law of the federation.”

The DG stated that as part of enforcement measures, administrative fines were imposed on offenders, including ₦5 million fine for selling unregistered drugs (reduced to ₦200,000 after pleas), and

₦2 million fine for violating storage regulations (reduced to ₦500,000 after pleas).

Further, Adeyeye said, “The public should note, contrary to erroneous speculations, that these are Federal government gazetted charges and payments. NAFDAC will continue to ensure that all medical products – medicines, vaccines, medical devices and others being used in Nigeria are of good quality, safe, and efficacious.

“We will continue to provide assurances that these commodities are well monitored to avoid the deaths of pregnant women, children, and the vulnerable. Through this, we will be improving the quality of life and life expectancy of the citizenry, while reducing the incidence of untimely deaths of adults living with chronic diseases such as hypertension, diabetes.”

Urging the public to disregard misinformation and support its ongoing efforts to sanitise drug distribution in Nigeria, Adeyeye reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to its mandate, stating, “We will continue to ensure that medical products used in Nigeria meet the highest standards to protect lives and improve the well-being of our citizens.”