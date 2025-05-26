“My Regret” — Nasarawa Governor Sule reflects on unfulfilled projects

Gov Abdullahi Sule

By Abel Daniel, Lafia

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has expressed what he described as his major regret in office, despite being widely commended for his developmental strides across the state.

Speaking at an event organized by the A.A. Sule Gida Gida Group in Lafia to mark his six years in office, the governor noted that although his administration had recorded significant achievements, he wished certain key projects had progressed further.

Among the accomplishments he highlighted were regular salary payments, clearance of outstanding pension benefits, strides in the digital economy, agricultural development, and infrastructural transformation. However, Governor Sule expressed disappointment over the suspension of oil exploration activities in Obi, which began three years ago.

“I would have loved to see the first, second, and third phases of the oil exploration at Ebenyi in Obi, which commenced but is currently suspended by NNPC Ltd,” the governor stated.

He further explained that his vision was to see the exploration progress to the stage of testing, investor engagement, and the eventual establishment of a modular refinery. This, he said, would have allowed Nasarawa to benefit from the 13 percent derivation fund before the end of his tenure in 2027.

According to expert reports, commercial quantities of oil deposits have been discovered in Obi and Keana local government areas. However, the exploration site remains inactive, with stakeholders raising concerns over the suspension of activities for nearly two years without clear communication from relevant authorities.

Governor Sule also reflected on another ambitious project — the establishment of an electric vehicle (EV) assembly facility in the state. He described it as one of his key dreams, supported by legislation mandating investors to carry out production and processing of raw materials locally.

“We have achieved the first stage, which is the production of lithium. The next stages involve processing the raw materials into batteries and then assembling the electric vehicles. If this dream is not pursued by my successor, it will remain a lingering concern for me,” he said.

The governor also highlighted progress in employment generation through his administration’s industrialization agenda, skill acquisition programs, and human capital development initiatives. However, he acknowledged that much of the groundwork laid is still at the foundational stage, and he had hoped to reach a more advanced phase before leaving office.

Despite these setbacks, Governor Sule expressed satisfaction that all his administration’s projects were funded with available resources and without resorting to borrowing.

Commenting on the planned Keffi flyover, the governor noted that the project aims to address frequent accidents at the Keffi roundabout. He attributed the delay in commencement to technical challenges, particularly regarding traffic management during construction.

Sule assured the public that the government is working on a sustainable solution to minimize traffic disruption once the project begins in full.