My music resonates with every race, gender – WilliX TheMan

… drops new single

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Nigerian music artiste, Nevoh Onyekachi, also known as WilliX TheMan, has said that his style of music resonates with every race, generation and gender.

He disclosed this while speaking with journalists on his plans to release a new song titled: ‘Chakam’, the music according to him is loaded with messages to promote the beauty of different personalities and how to appreciate people.

His music journey began in 2022, although he has always been part of different music groups. He decided to take his music professionally in 2023 when he hit the studio for the recording and making of sample music, demo tapes. This was followed by the release of his debut single.

Speaking on what should be expected after the new single, he said: “I won’t let the cat out of the bag, but after Chakam, I have an EP coming and trust me when I say the songs on the EP will blow your mind.”

His words: “Everybody is unique in their different bodies, so my message which is embedded in the song is simple: “love yourself”.

“This is because no matter how much your family members and your friends love you; it cannot be as much as you will love yourself.”