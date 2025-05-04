My ministry was birthed out of divine mandate, not personal ambition — Bishop David Abioye

By Olayinka Latona

Seven months after his retirement from Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Abioye has officially inaugurated his own ministry.

Speaking during the inauguration service, he emphasized that the new ministry was not born out of personal ambition, but was established in obedience to a divine mandate.

Revealing the name of the ministry as Living Word Conquerors Global Assembly, Bishop Abioye told the jubilant congregation that the vision was a direct instruction from God.

“This is not a personal project,” he declared. “It is a mission entrusted to me by divine assignment.”

Explaining further, the bishop said: “What is this move about? Having been counted faithful in the subject of stewardship by the election of grace, God has commissioned me to pursue, among other things, the inspiration of believers toward selfless service to God and humanity, the execution of revival missions across the nations, and the promotion of spiritual awakening. This includes godly living, passion for God, dedication to kingdom service, and heavenly consciousness.”

He also clarified that the formation of the new assembly was not a response to public pressure or personal desire:

“The inauguration of this Assembly is not in response to demands from people to start a church, but a manifestation of God’s eternal purpose—ordained from the foundation of the world—which is now unfolding in His appointed time.”

With those words, Bishop Abioye formally inaugurated the Living Word Conquerors Global Assembly on Sunday, May 4, 2025, proclaiming:

“In the name of God the Father, God the Son, and God the Holy Spirit—for the spiritual development, edification, and triumph of the saints globally—this Assembly is hereby inaugurated.

“I welcome you specially to Conquerors Global Assembly. Everyone witnessing this today will not cease to conquer in all affairs of life. You shall be named more than conquerors.”

Following his departure from Living Faith Church, Bishop Abioye had earlier introduced a new spiritual platform called Hour of Revival. Its first gathering was held at the Velodrome of the National Stadium in Abuja and attracted a large crowd from various denominations.