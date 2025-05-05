Mother of MTN Champs star urges parental support for children with sports potentials

Alvin embraced by his supportive Mum after his race Wednesday.

By Egufe Yafugborhi

UYO – ABASIAMA Onyeama, mother of 17 year old Alvin Onyeama, one of the revelations of the athletics talents discovery project, MTN Champs, has urged parents to give valued backing for their children with sports talents to realise their potentials over time.

Alvin, host Akwa Ibom state homeboy, with a personal best time of 10.89secs was second behind leader, Williams Stanley of Rivers state who clocked a blistering 10.77secs in the 100meter dash heats held Wednesday in the MTN Champs Season 3 grand finale happening at the Gods will Akpabio Stadium, Uyo.

Sharing the experience and joy of watching her son gradually pushing his dream to become a sprints star, Mrs Onyeama noted that many children with potentials are denied the chance of realizing their dream through sports because they could not be provided the grooming and foundation which should start from the home.

She said, “It takes a lot of time, money and resources to provide the needed support. I know how much we’ve spent, for his (Alvin’s) training everyday, with things to buy. It’s a lot financially.

“Most parents will not be able to shoulder that, along with the child’s academics. I used to even have issues with Alvin’s teachers, the school administrators who insist he should focus on his studies and he’s doing well in his studies.

“But then, you don’t even dare tell Alvin to not go do his running. He would rather come and run than to go do only his academics. But he was coming out with good grades, doing so well in school and that encouraged us to support his sports interest.”

She added, “And the first time he came here (Uyo), he did well and was taken to Abuja and he also did well, so that encouraged us. He has never left home and be far away for that length of time.

“So, his steady rise and progress come with mixed feelings. He had to travel now and then, away from home for a long time. As a teenager, to not see in the home is a difficult feeling.

“To relinquish that parental hold on him was hard for me and the family. I like to be present in their lives and because it’s what he wants I have to support him. With that good foundation we gave him, now we are good with him.

Alvin who is through with his secondary education is currently among 20 MVPs the MTN Champs has enrolled in a Lagos Sports Academy where they are undergoing enhance grooming to realize their quest for athletics greatness.

The Season 3 grand finale of the Making of Champs progresses into the climax of the various track and field events tomorrow even as medals presentations started Wednesday for some of the events concluded.