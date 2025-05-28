More woes for PDP, LP as two reps defect to APC

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The Labour Party (LP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) suffered fresh setbacks on Wednesday as two members of the House of Representatives, Okolie Lawrence and Akingbaso Olanrewaju, defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Lawrence, who represents Aniocha North/Aniocha South/Oshimili North/Oshimili South federal constituency of Delta State, dumped the LP, stating that his decision to join the APC would “bring governance closer” to his constituents.

Olanrewaju, representing Idanre/Ifedore federal constituency of Ondo State, left the PDP, citing a lingering internal crisis. He said he was aligning himself with the APC’s “ideology and renewed hope agenda” of President Bola Tinubu.

His defection drew a protest from Minority Leader Kingsley Chinda, who raised a point of order, arguing that there was no crisis in the PDP. Speaker Tajudeen Abbas acknowledged the objection but continued with legislative business.

The latest defections are part of a growing trend in the House, where several lawmakers have recently abandoned opposition parties for the APC. The shift has further strengthened the ruling party’s influence in the lower chamber, raising concerns within opposition ranks.