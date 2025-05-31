Mokwa flood tragedy: Tinubu orders emergency response activation

President Bola Tinubu

—Receives ‘distressing’ reports of flooding with ‘deep concerns’

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has ordered the immediate activation of the National Emergency Response Centre following the devastating floods in Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State, that claimed over 100 lives and displaced numerous families.

The directive was issued early Saturday after the President received distressing reports on the scale of the disaster.

According to local sources, at least 75 victims have been buried, while over 100 people remain unaccounted for amid ongoing search-and-rescue operations.

In a statement released via his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, @officialABAT, President Tinubu expressed profound grief over the incident and promised a swift and compassionate federal response to support the affected communities.

He said: “Upon receiving initial reports, I immediately directed the activation of the National Emergency Response Centre. I have also been briefed by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on the scale of the disaster and the urgent humanitarian needs.”

The President confirmed that relief materials and temporary shelter assistance are being deployed to the disaster zone without delay.

Federal agencies, including NEMA, have been mobilised in coordination with the Niger State Government to intensify rescue efforts and provide life-saving aid.

“Search-and-rescue operations are ongoing, and all relevant federal agencies have been mobilised to support the state government’s efforts. We will ensure that no Nigerian affected by this disaster is left behind or unheard of”, Tinubu stated.

He further directed security agencies to support the emergency response teams, emphasizing the federal government’s commitment to ensuring that lives are saved and dignity restored in the wake of the disaster.

“I assure all those impacted that your government stands with you. We will continue to coordinate with the Niger State Government to ensure a swift, coordinated, and compassionate response, one that prioritises lives, restores dignity and accelerates recovery,” he said.

Offering his condolences to the bereaved families and the people of Niger State, Tinubu said the entire nation shares in their pain and pledged unwavering support to the victims.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the affected families and the good people of Niger State at this difficult time. In times of adversity, we draw strength from our unity, resilience, and shared humanity”, he said.

The President called on all Nigerians to keep the victims and their families in their thoughts and prayers, noting that moments of national tragedy demand collective empathy and action.

Authorities continue to assess the full extent of damage in Mokwa, with emergency personnel battling against time to rescue those still missing and prevent further loss of life.