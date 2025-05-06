MKH Properties partners Oyo govt to launch new shopping mall in Agodi

In response to the urgent need for modern retail infrastructure following recent challenges faced by traders at Agodi Market in Agodi Community, Ibadan, Oyo State, after the devastating fire incident which destroyed several shops at the market, MKH Properties, a fast-growing real estate firm, is set to unveil a new mall at Agodi Market— The MKH Shopping Mall.

The purpose-built retail complex developed in partnership with the Oyo State Government, according to Dr Muibi Kehinde Hammed, Chief Executive Officer, MKH Properties, will house over 700 units of shops, aiming to restore and enhance commercial activities in the area, as well give back to traders their lost source of livelihood.

Recall that subsequent demolitions at the market popularly regarded as one of the oldest and largest in West Africa, after the fire incident, further displaced businesses, heightening the need for structured and sustainable commercial spaces.

Speaking on the launch, Dr Muibi Kehinde Hammed, Chief Executive Officer of MKH Properties said, “This project is in partnership with the Oyo State Government to bring lasting value to the community and provide business owners, executives, and investors with a future-ready retail experience.

“The shopping complex will be completed by August 2026, and it boasts premium amenities that will guarantee convenience and ease of business.”

Tayo Bolarinde, Executive Director, Corporate Services, MKH Properties, expressed enthusiasm about the new shopping complex, highlighting its potential to transform commercial activities in the area.

“This is more than just a development project; it’s a step toward structured and sustainable commerce in one of Ibadan’s most active trading hubs,” she noted.

Also speaking on the project, Gbenro Odunola, Executive Director, Operations, MKH Properties, emphasised the mall’s strategic advantage.

“The location and design of MKH Shopping Mall were carefully considered to meet the real needs of traders and investors. The mall is strategically located and enjoys proximity to key landmarks and making it easily accessible and a good investment opportunity for those interested,” he said.