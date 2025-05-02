Mister Global Nigeria renovates Makoko Floating School

Reigning Mister Global Nigeria and Mister Global 2024 Second Runner-Up, Favour Ogbuokiri, has led a successful renovation of Makoko’s iconic floating school, delivering much-needed improvements to one of Lagos’ most underserved communities.

The project, sponsored by CI Talks and implemented in collaboration with The Misters of Nigeria Organization, TheEmmanuelSomtoFoundation, and The Crown Parliament, began with an assessment visit on April 16, 2025. During the inspection, the team discovered severe structural issues, including a dangerously deteriorated wooden staircase used daily by students—posing a constant safety risk.

Determined to make an immediate impact, Ogbuokiri mobilized resources to ensure renovations were completed before the school reopened on April 28. By May 1, the once-dilapidated classroom had been completely transformed, featuring a new roof, reinforced ceilings, fresh floorboards, carpets, two high-speed wall fans, and fully rewired electrical systems. Additionally, 35 broken desks and chairs were restored, the teacher’s station was refurbished, and vibrant educational art cards adorned the walls.

“This is more than a project,” Ogbuokiri stated. “It’s a movement to show that titles and platforms mean nothing if they’re not used to serve others. The people of Makoko deserve the same dignity, opportunity, and care that we often take for granted.”

The initiative also saw participation from prominent Nigerian beauty queens, including Miss World Nigeria 2025 Joy Raimi Mojisola, Miss Grand Nigeria 2022 Damilola Bolarinde, and Miss International Nigeria 2022 Bolarinde Roseline. They engaged with students, distributed school supplies, and offered words of encouragement.

Due to seasonal water level rises, the replacement of the school’s waterfront walkway has been temporarily postponed, but contractors remain on standby to complete the work as soon as conditions allow.

The successful renovation underscores the growing emphasis on humanitarian work within Nigeria’s pageantry community, proving that true leadership extends beyond the stage. As Ogbuokiri aptly put it: “Hope floats—and sometimes, it wears a sash.”