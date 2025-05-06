Missing Babcock student found, reunites with mother

Babcock University

…He’s to face disciplinary panel over misconducts —Mgt

By James Ogunnaike

Abeokuta—The management of Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, yesterday dismissed claims by the mother of Oladipupo Siwajuola, a Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board, JUPEB, student of missing, saying the student left campus without permission.

The institution, in a statement by its Director of Communication and Public Relations, Dr. Joshua Suleiman, described the mother’s social media claims as “sensational, misleading and unfair.”

He accused her of distorting facts and hindering investigations.

Oladipupo Siwajuola’s mother had on her Facebook page accused Babcock management of negligence for her missing child.

It was gathered that the missing child has been found and reunited with his mother.

The university disclosed that Oladipupo left the school premises on April 28, 2025, without official clearance, which is a breach of campus protocols.

Suleiman in the statement, said while the mother accused the school of negligence in handling her son’s disappearance, Babcock had been working with the Nigeria Police Force, security agencies, student bodies, and volunteers to locate the student.

The statement said unconfirmed reports indicated that the student had reappeared in Akute, Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State, and is believed to be back with his mother.

However, no official notification has been made to the university or the police.

The university currently awaits the outcome of the full scale investigation by the police into the circumstances surrounding the student’s disappearance and re-emergence.

He said: “It is important to note that from the university’s records, Oladipupo exited the university’s campus without authorization and did not follow the approved procedures for leaving University premises.”

Babcock said Oladipupo would appear before the Student Disciplinary Committee over allegations of gambling, indebtedness and threats against a fellow student, Tobi Famuyiwa. He is also accused of exiting campus without permission and exhibiting erratic behaviour.