Minister advocates digital inclusion as youths demand action on japa, access to finance, others

L-R: Hamzat Lawal, CEO Connected Development (CODE), Minister of Youths Development, Ayodele Olawande and Ijeoma Madu of Hope Care Grow Initiative

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Minister of Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande, has called for urgent measures to address data privacy and digital inclusion challenges, even as young Nigerians demand concrete actions to curb the growing ‘Japa syndrome’ — the mass emigration of youth seeking better opportunities abroad.

The Minister’s remarks came during a youth dialogue held in Abuja on Tuesday, organised by Connected Development (CODE), a civil society group focused on youth empowerment.

At the roundtable, Olawande emphasized the need for secure and inclusive platforms for young Nigerians to access financing, particularly through the proposed national youth development bank.

He assured attendees that legal hurdles to the initiative had been resolved.

“The President is an institution,” Olawande declared confidently, hinting at the administration’s commitment to overcoming bureaucratic obstacles.

The Minister also highlighted the irony of Nigeria’s thriving youth talent in tech, entertainment, education, and agriculture, juxtaposed with rising economic hardship and hunger.

“Nigerian youth are the best in tech, entertainment, education, and agriculture, yet we’re still hungry,” he said, pointing to the paradox of creativity amid economic struggles.

Olawande blamed the country’s overreliance on imports for the worsening economic challenges and called for a shift in focus.

“Let’s use what we produce, that’s how the economy can grow,” he stressed, reiterating the administration’s commitment to supporting Nigerian-made goods and the Yoka manufacturing scheme.

Hamzat Lawal, CEO of CODE, echoed these sentiments, challenging the government and civil society to deepen support for youth-driven sectors such as tech, fashion, and film.

Lawal urged the establishment of a 100 billion naira youth fund, backed not only by financial resources but also by policy support to attract partners.

“Young Nigerians are pioneers, but systemic inequalities continue to stifle our potential,” Lawal said, emphasizing the need for systemic change.

He further highlighted the urgency of addressing the Japa syndrome, which has seen many young Nigerians leave the country in search of better opportunities.

“The ‘japa’ syndrome is real because young people don’t see opportunity,” Lawal stated, calling for a basket fund to address the issue.

The dialogue also focused on the need for harmonized state-level youth policies, regular youth-government dialogues, scaled-up youth financing, and engagement with faith-based youth leaders to promote inclusion across communities.

Lawal commended Olawande for his accessibility and responsiveness, noting his promptness in addressing concerns.

“Just last week, I requested a visit and he fixed it instantly. Today, he arrived 15 minutes early,” Lawal said, praising the Minister’s approachability.

As Nigeria’s youth population continues to grow, the Minister and civil society leaders agreed that bold action, not promises, is essential to ensure young Nigerians can stay, thrive, and lead in their own country.

The event highlighted the urgency of addressing systemic challenges to harness the potential of Nigeria’s youth and prevent further brain drain.