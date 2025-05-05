Mining marshals clampdown on illegal tin miners, shutdown site in Kaduna

…Alake urges host communities to support FG’s effort

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – IN a tactical operation, Mining Marshals have clampdown on illegal tin miners and shutdown tin mining site in Damau, Kubau Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The operation was in collaboration with host community members who were diplomatically engaged by the Mining Marshals through the non-kinetic approach called dialogue, which the traditional leadership of the community were consulted, thereby, mobilized support from the locals, and the approach paid-off as there was a peaceful flushing out of illegal miners, with no causality of any kind but under official supervision.

Meanwhile, the Mining Marshals’ operation was on a tin mining site belonging to Trobell Minerals Limited, but was taken over by illegal miners for many months, which the members of the host community took it upon themselves to report their nefarious activities, because of the economic sabotage they had been perpetrating and deep environmental degradation including escalated insecurity situation in the area.

A source who is one of the leaders from the community who wants to remain anonymous said: “The diplomatic approach is commendable. The activities of the dislodged illegal miners posed a serious threat to lives, livelihoods, and investment. This intervention brings long-awaited relief.”

The peaceful approach by the Marshals in Damau community showed a difference from the experience the Marshals had when they violently clashed with illegal miners and their sponsors in other parts of the country while carrying out operations.

Meanwhile, it will be recalled that the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake, while commending the Mining Marshals during their one year anniversary commemoration, maintained that the Tinubu-led administration would not let anything in the solid minerals sector to remain unturned as it has given its commitment to ensure the Marshals are well equipped, and given operational support, therefore, empowering them to discharge their duties according to the rules of engagement for greater achievements, “The reward for hard work is more work.”

The Minister also urged host communities to support efforts of the federal government to fight and eradicate all forms of criminality in the solid minerals sector, especially, illegal mining, and called for their commitment and cooperation with the Mining Marshals to fish and flush out the criminals.

“The Kaduna operation could serve as a model for future interventions if we get the buy-in of locals and community leaders. Illegal mining and insecurity remain major obstacles to the development of the mining sector.

“However, the outcome in Damau offers a glimpse of how a mix of enforcement and dialogue can turn the tide. I urge communities to cooperate with us to deal with this menace and restore investor confidence in the sector”, Alake said.