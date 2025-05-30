Mid-Term Scorecard: PDP Governors have done well – Wabara

Wabara

By Steve Oko

UMUAHIA — Senator Adolphus Wabara, Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has commended PDP governors for their impressive mid-term performances, saying they have demonstrated competence, capacity, and inclusivity—core values that distinguish the party from others.

In a statement on Friday, the former Senate President said he was thrilled by reports highlighting the developmental strides of PDP governors across the country, especially amid the economic challenges allegedly caused by the policies of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government.

Wabara particularly hailed Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah, describing his administration’s achievements as “superlative.” He lauded Mbah for raising the bar in critical sectors such as education, healthcare, infrastructure, technology, industry, and agriculture.

“Governor Mbah’s visionary leadership and innovative governance have repositioned Enugu as a leading economy in the South East and a model of excellence in the country,” Wabara stated.

He said the widely acknowledged successes of Mbah, including recognition by political opponents, prove that the PDP remains Nigeria’s best hope for transformation.

Wabara also praised Bauchi State Governor and PDP Governors’ Forum Chairman Bala Mohammed for his tangible impacts, especially in infrastructure, agriculture, and human capital development.

In Zamfara State, despite severe insecurity, Governor Dauda Lawal was recognized for his impressive efforts and performance. Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State was described as “an ambassador of good governance,” while Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa earned praise for delivering despite security challenges in the state.

He also acknowledged the efforts of suspended Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, describing him as “a hero of democracy” who has achieved milestones in infrastructure and workers’ welfare despite political persecutions.

For Osun State, Wabara commended Governor Ademola Adeleke, saying his performance will speak for him in the upcoming elections.

Expressing pride in the collective achievements of PDP governors, Wabara encouraged them to maintain their momentum as the nation moves closer to another general election.

“I’m very proud of the impressive mid-term reports of our governors. Despite the country’s economic hardship caused by misguided APC policies, they have rekindled the hope of the people. This shows that with PDP in charge, Nigeria will be great again,” he said.

Wabara urged Nigerians to support the PDP as it works toward reclaiming power at the national level in 2027. He assured that elders of the party are making concerted efforts to resolve the internal leadership crisis and called on members considering defection to remain steadfast, noting that the party is “on the path to full recovery.”