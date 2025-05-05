Media firm drives nationwide campaign elevating women’s leadership

By Chioma Okoye

In homes, classrooms, and local communities across Nigeria, a new wave of public discourse that places women at the forefront of national development.

A recently concluded media campaign has sparked nationwide awareness and growing support for the Special Seats Bill, a legislative initiative aimed at increasing women’s participation in Nigeria’s political and leadership landscape.

The campaign, which reached millions across Lagos, Abuja, Kwara, Kaduna, Abia, and Cross River, Spearheaded by Stand To End Rape Initiative (STER) with the support of the Federal Republic of Germany in Nigeria, the campaign used powerful audio storytelling to challenge deep-rooted gender biases while uplifting the value of shared leadership. The message resonated nationwide: when women lead alongside men, society benefits.

The campaign was developed and implemented by Canwest Media Nigeria, one of the few Nigerian agencies with a proven track record in executing culturally resonant, multi-regional media campaigns for social impact. With past partnerships spanning respected organizations like Mercy Corps and USAID, Canwest Media continues to deliver transformative narratives that move beyond the screen or airwaves into real societal change.

Reflecting on the project, Mr. Oluwaseun Oluwajana, Managing Director of Canwest Media Nigeria, shared: “This campaign wasn’t just a broadcast, it was a bridge. A bridge between communities and policymakers, between women’s everyday efforts and national leadership. It reminded us of the value women bring not just to their homes but to Nigeria’s future. For us at Canwest Media, it was a privilege to use the power of media to help amplify that message.”

Adding her voice, Hellen Akinsanmi, Campaign Coordinator, stated: “We saw firsthand how storytelling can shift perception. The response across all six regions was proof that Nigerians are ready for a leadership structure that is more inclusive, more empathetic, and more effective.” This campaign builds on Canwest Media Nigeria’s mission to use media as a catalyst for positive social change. Their approach rooted in research, empathy, and strategic media placement, continues to draw NGOs and institutions committed to impact-driven communication.