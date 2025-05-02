MCHS old students decry state of facilities

…call for urgent action

By Jimoh Babatunde

Members of the Methodist Comprehensive High School (MCHS), Ago Iwoye, Ogun State, have decried the current state of their alma mater.

Speaking on behalf of the old students, Onamade Olabowale, said the quality of education in Ogun State has reached a concerning level, particularly at the primary and secondary school levels.

“Methodist Comprehensive High School (MCHS), Ago Iwoye, serves as a poignant case study highlighting the systemic issues that plague the educational sector in this region.”

He noted that despite Ogun State’s rich historical significance and its position as a hub for intellectual development in Nigeria, the current state of education raises alarm bells.

“Under the administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun, there have been numerous promises to revitalize and improve education in Ogun State.

“However, the reality remains starkly different. Schools like MCHS are facing significant challenges due to a lack of funding, inadequate facilities, and insufficient teaching staff.

“Many classrooms are overcrowded, and the resources necessary for effective learning are in short supply.”

Onamade said these deficiencies hinder the academic growth of students and exacerbate educational disparities across the state.

“Budgetary allocations for education appear to be insufficient. With the economy navigating various challenges, the educational sector has suffered from neglect.

“While there have been initiatives to renovate school buildings and provide new learning materials, these efforts have often been patchy and inadequate, leaving many schools, including MCHS, struggling to meet basic educational standards.”

He noted that as an alumnus of Methodist Comprehensive High School, the impact of this neglect is deeply felt. “Students in the school often face challenges that divert their attention from academic achievement.

“With limited access to modern learning environments, extracurricular activities, and guidance programs, many students leave school ill-prepared for further education or the workforce.” He added “The lack of motivation and opportunity sends a troubling message about the value placed on education in the state.

“Furthermore, the emotional and psychological toll on students is undeniable. Teachers, who often face their own challenges, such as low salaries and inadequate training, may struggle to inspire and engage their students.

“The resultant decline in academic performance creates a future generation ill-equipped to contribute meaningfully to society.”

He,therefore, call on the Ogun State government to prioritize education in the state.

” Alumni of MCHS and similar institutions are appealing to the state government to take decisive action to address the educational disparity.

” Investing in education is not just an obligation but a necessity for the overall growth and development of the state.

“As a key stakeholder in the educational process, active participation from the community, alumni, and parents can create additional pressure for change.

“Engaging in dialogue with policymakers, advocating for increased funding, and fostering partnerships with private entities can yield systemic improvements in the educational landscape.”

Onamade concluded by saying that the deplorable state of primary and secondary education in Ogun State, as exemplified by Methodist Comprehensive High School in Ago Iwoye, is a significant concern that requires urgent attention from the state government.

As the Dapo Abiodun administration contemplates its next steps, it must recognize that education is not merely an expenditure but an investment in the future.

“By addressing the urgent needs of schools and ensuring that every child has access to quality education, Ogun State can pave the way for a brighter tomorrow, fostering a generation capable of driving meaningful change.”