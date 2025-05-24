Mbappe scores double as Real Madrid wave goodbye to Ancelotti, Modric

Real Madrid’s French forward #09 Kylian Mbappe scores the opening goal with teammates during the Spanish league football match between Real Madrid CF and Real Sociedad at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid on May 24, 2025. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)

Kylian Mbappe virtually wrapped up the European Golden Shoe award with a brace as Real Madrid beat Real Sociedad 2-0 on Saturday, on an emotional home farewell to Carlo Ancelotti and Luka Modric.

The Italian is leaving to coach the Brazilian national team, drawing a curtain on his second spell at the club where he won 15 trophies during a total of six years in charge.

Croatian midfielder Modric will play at the Club World Cup for Madrid but this was his final game at the Santiago Bernabeu. He was given a guard of honour when replaced late on.

Madrid fans displayed banners showing their affection for Modric and Ancelotti and sang both names on an emotional afternoon for Los Blancos.

It was a profitable one too for Mbappe, who scored twice to take the lead in the Golden Shoe standings from Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah could yet claim the prize if he scores four goals against Crystal Palace on Sunday in the final round of Premier League matches.

Mbappe was denied early on by Unai Marrero and then fired another decent opportunity over.

Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin made a good save from Sergio Gomez, who should have scored as he ran clean through but his effort was tame.

Pablo Marin handled as Arda Guler tried to flick the ball past him and Madrid were awarded a penalty after a VAR review.

Mbappe’s poor penalty was saved by Marrero but the French superstar turned home the rebound for his 30th league goal.

Ancelotti brought on Vinicius Junior after an injury to Brahim Diaz, who picked up a knock as Madrid looked to sign off a disappointing season, without winning a major trophy, in style ahead of the Club World Cup in the United States.

Madrid wide man Lucas Vazquez, out of contract this summer after spending his whole career at the club, bar one season on loan at Espanyol, was given an ovation as he was substituted.

Mbappe netted his second after Vinicius teed him up to move six goals clear of Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski in the battle to be La Liga top scorer.

Many at the Bernabeu were in tears when Modric departed late on, embraced by former Madrid midfield partner Toni Kroos on the touchline.

Madrid finish the season second in La Liga, behind champions Barcelona, who also beat them in the Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup finals. The champions face Athletic Bilbao on Sunday in their last La Liga game.

