Mbah’s unjustifiable offer to sultan! By Ochereome Nnanna

Ochereome Nnanna

Back in early March this year, Fulani terrorist militias masquerading as “herdsmen”, launched one of their vicious attacks on Eha Amufu, a peaceful farming community in Isi Uzo LGA, Enugu State. They perpetrated their trademark crimes of killings, raping, abduction of unspecified number of defenceless farmers, destruction of farms and feeding of crops to their animals.

Eha Amufu women came out in their hundreds and blocked the Enugu-Abakaliki highway. The women accused the security agencies “and some government officials” of complicity, as the Sahara Reporters newspaper (March 6, 2015) put it. The paper also reported of a similar protest by women of Eha Ofala villages a few days earlier, after attacks also by armed Fulani “herdsmen”.

Since February 2016 when the Fulani invasions and killings were first reported in Ukpabi Nimbo, Enugu State, these attacks have become the norm, not exception. What marks Enugu State out as a special case is the abject cowardice that its political leadership have always displayed, which brings shame to every Igbo person. When the videos of the Ukpabi Nimbo slaughters were displayed on the internet, the Governor then, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, did two astonishing things. First, he ran to Muhammadu Buhari in Aso Rock and wept like a beaten dog. Perhaps, as a governor, he did not know that Buhari was the chief facilitator of the insidious and unabashed Islamisation and Fulanisation agenda?

The second thing Ugwuanyi, alias gburugburu did, was to invite the sultan of Sokoto, Saad Abubakar, to commission his projects in Enugu in December same year in Enugu! You don’t see what is out of place here? Okay, let’s put it the other way round. Imagine the governor of Sokoto State inviting, let’s say the Obi of Onitsha, to commission his projects while IPOB militants are killing, raping and capturing territories in Fulani settlements in his state?

The Enugu State leadership outrage reared its ugly head once again shortly after the Eha Amufu and Eha Ofala genocides this year. Rumours that Governor Peter Mbah had allegedly “secretly” sent a delegation of traditional rulers to the sultan of Sokoto and the state governor, with the message that the Enugu people were ready to live “in peace” with Fulani in exchange for land, trended recently.

Personally, though I knew of the namby-pamby that Enugu political leaders were capable of doing, I chose not to believe it. Some Enugu elements and government officials reacted to the anger within the general Igbo community rather indifferently, passing it off as nothing but the antics of “Biafra agitators”. When a colleague called an Mbah media aide in my presence for comments on the story, he languidly blamed it on the propaganda of “ndi lefelendum and erection” (IPOB activists).

However, photos and videos of overdressed Enugu traditional rulers standing timidly before the sultan and exchanging handshakes in his palace in Sokoto, flooded the web. Indeed, the apparent leader of the delegation, Cyril Ayogu, the traditional ruler of Umuopu Autonomous Community in Igboeze North LGA, smugly posed with the sultan for a photograph. So, it was true!

As they could no longer deny it, Ayogu told Vanguard Newspapers it was untrue that the delegation went to “beg”. According to him, they went to “promote mutual understanding” and “peaceful coexistence”.

“It is unfortunate that some people, driven by mischief and divisive tendencies, have chosen to twist this noble initiative into a narrative of weakness and submission. Our visit was never about appeasement but about strengthening relationships…”

Is this really a denial or confirmation of the allegation? Violent strangers came to your home, killed, raped and abducted your family members. You sent a delegation of your family’s elders to go and seek “peaceful coexistence” with head of the family of the aggressors. You are not only BEGGING FOR PEACE, you are a pathetic coward! You are unfit as “Head” of the family. You are a disgrace, not just to the family but the whole community. You are emboldening them and inviting more attacks. This cowardice stinks to high heavens!

Where is Mbah’s N20 billion fanciful and much touted security architecture? Is it only for tackling other forms of crimes apart from Fulani genocides in Enugu State? It seems as though Enugu political leaders are tolerating violent Fulani expansionism in their domain.

And what are their motives? Are Enugu leaders only lions when they fight each other, but when it comes to facing down external threats, they turn to utara ede (cocoyam fufu)? Is this heart of jelly meant to protect their ephemeral political positions?

No true Igbo person will remain unmoved by these killings and invasions of Igbo homeland. The killings in Enugu are not only about Enugu. They are about Igboland, our precious “dot in a circle”. Enugu is less than 50 kilometres to my Abiriba community. If Fulani seize Enugu, I will be next. Tufia! Enugu is not a land of cowards. Chief Christian Onoh, Bianca’s illustrious dad, was a mighty man of valour to the very end. Let the real men of Enugu rise!

Let me advise Mbah and his cohorts who believe that constructing roads, fanciful conference centres, bus terminals, waterworks and talking big are all there is to good governance. Yes, Mbah has attracted commendations for putting public funds to good use in visible, audible ways. Even I had Mbah in my good books despite the controversy over the Enugu guber polls that brought him to power. He must pick courage and protect the people of Enugu State.

If you cannot protect your people as a governor, YOU ARE NOTHING!