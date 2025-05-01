Mayaki hails Okpebholo says, lack of political will thwarted fight against cultism

Okpebholo

The National President of the Nigeria – Agro Multipurpose Cooperative Society, Farmrade John Mayaki, has commended the Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, for demonstrating the desired political will in confronting the persistent menace of cultism in the state.

Mayaki in a statement said for too long, the fight against cultism had been undermined by a lack of political will and selective enforcement of the law. He said Governor Okpebholo’s administration was taking bold steps to break this cycle by empowering law enforcement agencies and deploying tough, uncompromising measures.

His words, “Meeting the menace of cultism with stiffer sanctions and enforcing existing laws without fear or favour is the only way to end this societal cancer,” Mayaki stated.

Reeling out statistics, Mayaki painted a grim picture of how cultism has ravaged Edo State over the past five years, resulting in the death of hundreds and the disruption of social and economic life.

According to him, between 2019 and early 2024, Edo State has witnessed a staggering number of cult-related deaths. He said in 2019, an estimated 100 deaths was recorded following violent clashes between Black Axe and Eiye confraternities in Benin City and Ekpoma, with police reports confirming reprisal attacks during festivals and political events.

Continuing, he said in 2020, an escalation to about 150 deaths, fueled by the breakdown in law enforcement during the #EndSARS protests. A major clash in Upper Sakponba and Uselu alone claimed over 20 lives in a single week.

In 2021, the toll rose to over 130 deaths, with killings reported in Auchi, Uromi, and Irrua, and gruesome footage of beheadings spreading fear across social media platforms.

Mayaki added that in 2022, violence peaked with an estimated 180 deaths. The Edo State Police Command paraded dozens of cult suspects, but cult-linked killings surged amid political tensions ahead of the 2023 elections.

In 2023, an estimated 120 persons were killed, including 25 people in a single April weekend, due to clashes between Eiye and Black Axe groups.

Between January and April, in 2024, over 50 deaths were recorded, with over 15 victims murdered in broad daylight in Benin City. The police declared a state of emergency in Ikpoba Hill and New Benin.

Mayaki lamented saying, “These are not just numbers. These are lives cut short, families shattered, and communities traumatized”.

He stressed that cultism has held communities hostage, disrupted educational institutions, chased away investors, and eroded public confidence in the justice system.

According to him, Governor Okpebholo’s proactive steps is being commended across the world, on multiple social media platforms and on the streets as a departure from the past, providing law enforcement with the political backing to confront cultism head-on.

Mayaki called on community leaders, university authorities, youth groups, and security operatives to rally behind the governor’s efforts, saying cultism must no longer be treated as a fringe issue but as a core security threat.

His words, “This is not just a policing issue; it’s a leadership issue. And for the first time in a long time, we have a governor who is ready to lead from the front,” he added.

The farmers’ cooperative leader pledged the support of his organization and other grassroots networks to amplify the message of peace, enforce discipline, and encourage lawful conduct, especially among the youth population.