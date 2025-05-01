May Day: Your hard work fuels national growth – Obidike hails Nigerian workers

In celebration of National Workers’ Day, All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain and Chairman of Clarivo Oil & Gas, Chief Hon. Obidike Chukwuebuka, has extended warm felicitations to Nigerian workers, applauding their invaluable contributions to the nation’s growth and development.

In a statement released to mark the occasion, Chief Obidike, who also chairs Bidiks Nigeria Limited, praised the resilience, dedication, and commitment of Nigerian workers, stating, “Your hard work fuels national growth and development.”

He emphasized the crucial role of the workforce in driving economic progress, improving living standards, and shaping the future of Nigeria. He urged workers to continue striving for excellence, assuring them that their sacrifices and contributions would yield lasting benefits for national prosperity.

Workers’ Day, he said, serves as a vital reminder to honor and appreciate the individuals whose daily efforts power the country’s development. Chief Obidike’s message also reinforced the importance of implementing policies and welfare initiatives to support and empower the Nigerian workforce.

As Nigeria advances on its developmental journey, Obidike affirmed that the unwavering commitment of its workers remains a cornerstone of national progress. His tribute stands as a morale booster, encouraging continued dedication to building a brighter and more prosperous future for the country.