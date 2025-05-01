May Day: Labour Party promises workers’ rights, dignity ahead

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Afs Nigeria joins the rest of the world to commemorate this year’s International Workers’ Day, the Labour Party has reaffirmed its commitment to advocating for the rights, dignity, and welfare of Nigerian workers, highlighting their indispensable role as the backbone of the nation’s survival.

In a statement issued by the party’s Director General of the Directorate of Mobilisation and Integration, Marcel Ngogbehei, and endorsed by the National Chairman, Barrister Julius Abure, the Labour Party expressed solidarity with workers across various sectors, including healthcare, education, public service, and the informal economy.

The party condemned decades of failed policies and systemic neglect that have left workers underpaid, overburdened, and insufficiently protected.

The statement acknowledged the often-unseen sacrifices made by workers, frequently carried out in silence and under extreme hardship, and emphasised the urgent need for improved conditions and proper recognition of their contributions.

“We recognise your daily sacrifices, often made in silence, under severe hardship, and far too often without the dignity and reward your labour deserves,” said Ngogbehei.

Drawing comparisons with the United Kingdom, the Labour Party noted the benefits workers in developed countries enjoy such as stable incomes, functional healthcare systems, and strong unions, emphasising that Nigerian workers deserve no less. Their struggle for rights was framed as central to the nation’s progress.

“From the nurse on a night shift to the teacher in an overcrowded classroom, your contributions are the foundation upon which this nation stands,” the statement continued.

Reaffirming its origins in the workers’ movement, the Labour Party positioned itself as the only political platform with a steadfast commitment to labour interests.

While calling on workers to remain ethical and dedicated in their duties, the party stressed that integrity alone is not enough.

“We must channel our collective power towards a political future that puts workers first,” Ngogbehei urged.

The statement called for unity among workers and encouraged them to harness their collective strength in pursuit of a political agenda that prioritises their welfare.

The Labour Party pledged to secure a better deal for Nigerian workers and called for renewed political awareness within the workforce, asserting that a better Nigeria is not just possible, but inevitable—through shared effort.

“Let this Workers’ Day reignite our shared belief: that a better Nigeria is not only possible, it is inevitable, if we build it together,” the statement added.