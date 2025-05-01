May Day: FG must recognise workers as key partners – Atiku

Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President of Nigeria

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has emphasised the vital role of workers in steering the nation towards prosperity.

In a statement marking the 2025 Workers’ Day celebration on Thursday, he urged the Federal Government to regard the labour force not merely as a means to economic growth but as indispensable partners in the quest for national greatness.

Atiku stated, “The Nigerian worker remains the indomitable engine driving our nation towards the long-anticipated promise of prosperity.

“In the face of persistent hardship and inadequate remuneration, Nigerian workers have continued to shoulder the burdens of our economic ambitions with quiet heroism.

“It is deeply disheartening that those entrusted with the responsibilities of governance and policymaking have failed to respond to this unwavering dedication with tangible support and justice,” he said, stressing the need for greater government accountability.

Abubakar highlighted the labour force as the very soul of the nation, embodying both its identity and its strength. He called on policymakers to establish strong safeguards to protect workers’ dignity, welfare, and entitlements—essential elements for building a fairer society.

“The labour force is the soul of our nation. It is both the face and the force of the people. Therefore, it is imperative that governments and employers alike put in place robust safeguards to uphold the dignity, rights, and entitlements rightfully due to every worker,” he added.

He reaffirmed the importance of a collaborative approach, urging the government and employers to recognise workers as equal partners in the pursuit of national development.

“I urge policymakers to take inspiration from the theme of this year’s celebration and to engage with the labour force not as a mere instrument but as an equal partner in the journey towards national greatness,” he added.