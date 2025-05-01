May Day: CAPPA tasks FG, states on workers’ welfare

…demands implementation of living wage

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa, CAPPA, has urged governments at all levels to prioritize the welfare of workers by implementing a living wage as a necessary step in that direction.

CAPPA, in a statement by its Media and Communications Officer, Robert Egbe on the 2025 Workers Day celebration saluted Nigerian workers on the occasion noting that workers were the backbone of the Nigerian economy, “yet they continue to suffer variety of challenges, including exploitation, unsafe work conditions, inadequate wages, all within a shrinking civic space and bleak economic environment.”

The organisation referenced the data from the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, and other statistical bodies and pointed out that “between 2024 and 2025 for instance, workers have been at the receiving end of poor government policies which have worsened inflation, eroded real incomes and made basic goods and services increasingly unaffordable.

“Worse yet, an estimated 13 million more Nigerians are projected to, by the end of 2025, join the existing 129 million others living below the poverty line due to ongoing inflation, according to the World Bank.

“Ironically, it is the neo-liberal and pro-market policies imposed by the World Bank and International Monetary Fund, IMF, on Nigeria’s government through usurious loans and grants that are the main reasons behind the socio-economic crisis facing Nigeria today.”

While acknowledging the Nigerian government’s approval of N70,000 minimum wage last year, the organisation stressed that the amount still fell short of what was needed to improve workers purchasing power amid worsening social conditions and the cost-of-living crisis.

“All of these are compounded by some state governments’ failure to honour their commitment to a living wage for workers.

According to media reports, no fewer than 20 states have yet to implement the new minimum wage for local government workers and primary school teachers.

“A key issue for Nigerian workers is that even though their labour creates the wealth of the nation, they are compelled to live a life of want and misery. As a recent Oxfam report shows, the wealth of the 4 richest employers of labour in Nigeria has increased exponentially in the last two years whereas workers have seen a steep plunge in their purchasing power.

“For example, the new N70,000 National Minimum Wage recently won by the labour movement has the same dollar-value as Nigeria’s minimum wage of N125 in the 1980s! What this means is that in actual sense, real wages have been on a standstill for at least 4 decades despite the increasing value and wealth the labour of Nigerian workers continue to create for the national economy.”

CAPPA in the statement also expressed shock that despite Nigeria’s severe unemployment and underemployment challenges, “a staggering 90 percent of expatriates are working in roles meant for Nigerians and without work permit, according to Interior Minister, Olubunmi Ojo.

“This situation not only continues to deprive qualified, unemployed Nigerians of the few good jobs, but also makes Nigeria a dumping ground for unqualified foreign labour.”

While urging the government to seal the loopholes exploited by illegal expatriates to steal jobs reserved for Nigerians, the organisation emphasized that “this day serves as a reminder of Nigerian workers’ struggle for dignity, safety, and equity in and out of the workplace.

“Across many sectors, workers are not only demanding an adequate pay, they are also asking for the recognition of their rights to organise, the ability to voice their concerns, and safe working environments free from harassment and discrimination.

“It is imperative that the government listens and act by implementing a living wage and people-centric policies that can offer workers a chance to survive.”

It also urged the government and employers of labour to take decisive actions to ensure that all workers received fair compensation for their contributions, alongside benefits that support their well-being and development.

CAPPA further canvassed special attention for marginalised groups, including women, youth, and informal sector workers, who often face additional barriers in the workforce.

“We urge labour unions to utilise this Workers’ Day celebration to advocate for improved working conditions and to support legislation that could alleviate the burdens of Nigerian workers,”