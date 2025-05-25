May 30th is Biafra heroes day, not Igbo Day — IPOB

IPOB

…Says Biafra is bigger than any ethnic group

…Warns politicians twisting facts to desist or face consequences

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI — The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has reiterated that May 30th remains Biafra Heroes Day and not Igbo Day, as claimed by some individuals and politicians.

In a statement issued on Sunday by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, IPOB criticized what it called a deliberate distortion of historical facts by “compromised Igbo politicians” and non-Biafrans attempting to rebrand the day for political motives.

Titled “May 30 Remains Biafra Heroes Day, Not Igbo Day”, the statement emphasized that Biafra encompasses multiple ethnic nationalities beyond the Igbo, including Annang, Ibibio, Efik, Oron, and Ijaw.

“Biafra is larger than any single ethnic group,” the statement read.

“Our martyrs hailed from diverse nations that stood together when the world turned its back on us. To erase their sacrifices under a parochial label is the height of historical ignorance.”

The group asserted that the name Biafra is non-negotiable, referencing its deep historical roots and symbolic significance.

“From ancient maps in 1425 to the 1967 Proclamation, Biafra predates even the United Kingdom. It is a sacred trust sealed in the blood of over three million souls,” the group said.

IPOB warned against turning the day into a political affair, likening Biafra Heroes Day to Europe’s VE-Day, a time for solemn reflection and remembrance.

“Biafra Heroes Day is not a political jamboree. It is a solemn covenant of remembrance. Anyone intent on rebranding should limit themselves to Nigerian politics, where sycophancy is the currency, and leave our martyrs’ legacy alone.”

Calling this their final warning, IPOB said it would no longer entertain provocations with lengthy responses, stating that those behind the misinformation are being used by political interests.

“Those living on government stipends should focus on the praise-singing that pays their rent and stop desecrating the legacy of our heroes,” the group declared.

Emma Powerful confirmed that IPOB will observe a peaceful sit-at-home across Biafran territories and the diaspora on May 30, 2025. The day will include prayers, lectures, and candlelight vigils to honour the fallen.

“We invite our friends, supporters, and people of conscience to join us in remembrance of those who paid the ultimate price,” the statement concluded.

The group also warned politicians working against IPOB and Ndigbo, stating that “in the end, history remembers the steadfast, not the sycophants.”