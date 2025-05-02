Mass defection, reflection of PDP’s internal crisis – TDF

PDP flags

The Democratic Front (TDF) says the gale of defection in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is more a reflection of the party’s internal affairs than a deliberate effort to emasculate the opposition.

Malam Danjuma Muhammad, Chairman of TDF, said this in a statement on Friday.

“We are, indeed, disappointed that some opposition figures in the country have accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu of igniting rancour among its members.

“Notable in the ongoing politics of deceit and blackmail are leaders of the opposition PDP whose selfish lust for power triggered a major crisis that led to implosion in the PDP.

“TDF is not oblivious of the fact that the PDP has been consistently ravaged by a self-inflicted crisis since it was defeated by the APC in the 2015 presidential election,” said the group.

According to the group, the party has been unable to present a credible presidential candidate since 2015, which buttresses its widely perceived image as a political party in disarray.

“The recent gale of defection that hit the PDP in Delta was not as a result of any imaginary influence or interference of President Tinubu, or the APC as alleged by opposition.

“It is a show of protestation by some members of the party against the scheming of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to remain perpetually, its presidential standard bearer, against the dictates of the party’s internal democracy.

“We are also of the view that the relevant section of the constitution that guarantees individual freedom of association, is not exclusively limited to any individual or group,” said TDF.

The advocacy group said it was the inalienable right of every Nigerian to join any group or political party of his or her choice.

“Therefore, the defection of PDP members in Delta State to APC should be seen within the context of their legitimate rights to freely associate with any group or party of their choice.

“It is our belief that claims of a looming one-party state by the opposition are spurious, baseless and unfounded.

“The collapse of Atiku’s political coalition against President Tinubu was not based on external interference by anyone but a direct consequence of the mischief, which the coalition represented,” said the group.

It also called on leaders and members of opposition parties to eschew the politics of selfishness and bitterness that caused the stillbirth of Atiku’s coalition against Tinubu.