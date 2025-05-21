Man Utd unworthy of parade if they win Europa League – Gary Neville

Manchester United’s Portuguese head coach Ruben Amorim (R) and staff make a walkabout on the eve of the UEFA Europa League final football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao on May 20, 2025. (Photo by Pierre-Philippe MARCOU / AFP)

Gary Neville has said Manchester United do not deserve a parade if they win the Europa League on Wednesday.

Ruben Amorim’s side face fellow Premier League strugglers Tottenham Hotspur in Bilbao as they bid to win United’s first European trophy since they lifted the same cup in 2017.

Victory would also see United qualify for next season’s Champions League despite a dire domestic season.

An open-top bus parade through a city after winning a major football trophy is now standard procedure for successful English football clubs, with delirious fans lining the streets in celebration.

But former United and England defender Neville, speaking to the Stick to Football podcast, said: “If Manchester United win, they’ll celebrate a trophy but there will be a cautious celebration tomorrow (Thursday) –- not by the fans, though, because they’ll obviously go crazy.

“Their interviews will be along the lines of them saying that they’re so happy and delighted for the fans, but it’s been a difficult season.

“That will be the tone of it. I don’t think there should be a parade through the city for them winning the Europa League.”

United are currently 16th in the Premier League table, only two places above the relegation zone, with Spurs 17th, and are on course for their lowest finish in the top flight since 1974, when they were relegated from the old First Division.

Amorim’s team have won only 10 of their 37 matches so far and lost 18, with no wins in their last eight league fixtures.

The Europa League has been another matter, however, with their remarkable 7-6 aggregate win in the quarter-finals over Lyon followed by a dominant victory over Athletic Bilbao to book a return to the Spanish city.