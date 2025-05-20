Man Utd ‘nowhere near good enough’ – Maguire

Maguire

Harry Maguire admits Manchester United have been “nowhere near good enough” as his troubled side look to salvage their season by winning the Europa League final against Tottenham.

United face Tottenham in Bilbao on Wednesday hoping to secure the first trophy of Ruben Amorim’s reign as manager.

But Amorim’s side are languishing in 16th place in the Premier League and, with one game left in the top-flight season, they are destined for the club’s worst finish since relegation in 1973-74.

England centre-back Maguire is well aware that is unacceptable for a club of United’s stature.

“As players, we have to take responsibility for the position in the Premier League and the money we have generated this season through that finish, which is nowhere near good enough,” he said.

“It shouldn’t be like that. Two months ago, we should have been in a better position, fighting for a Europa League position or the Champions League positions.”

United are 27 points adrift of the Premier League’s top five — the positions that guarantee qualification for the Champions League.

But they will still be able to compete in the Champions League next season if they win the Europa League.

That would be a major boost for Amorim, whose debut season in charge has gone from one calamity to another in the Premier League.

United’s bid to win the sixth major European trophy in the club’s history has kept the season alive for their frustrated fans, who have largely remained supportive of Amorim despite the struggles.

“We’ve disappointed them far too much. We’ve given them some good times in the Europa League and some great memories in terms of winning the derby at the Etihad, but overall it’s even surprised me. They are great fans and this year they’ve proved that,” Maguire said.

“We believe in ourselves. We have got to make sure we put the percentages in our favour in terms of turning up, giving absolutely everything and performing on the day.”

Maguire, 32, has his own motivation to leave Bilbao with the trophy after missing United’s 2021 Europa League final against Villarreal through injury.

“Missing that game was the big one for me. That hurt a lot,” he said.

“I was captain of the club at the time and a big part of that team. Maybe the result would have been different if I’d been fit. That’s what I felt.”

AFP