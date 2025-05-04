Man United slipped to 4-3 defeat at Brentford

Manchester United’s Argentinian midfielder #17 Alejandro Garnacho reacts on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Brentford and Manchester United at the Gtech Community Stadium in London on May 4, 2025. Brentford won the game 4-3. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR ‘LIVE’ SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES. AN ADDITIONAL 40 IMAGES MAY BE USED IN EXTRA TIME. NO VIDEO EMULATION. SOCIAL MEDIA IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES. AN ADDITIONAL 40 IMAGES MAY BE USED IN EXTRA TIME. NO USE IN BETTING PUBLICATIONS, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. /

Brentford kept their European hopes alive with a thrilling 4-3 victory over Man United at the Gtech Community Stadium, coming from behind to claim all three points.

Mason Mount gave United the lead with his second goal for the club, finishing a brilliant cross from Alejandro Garnacho. Brentford equalized when a cross from captain Mikkel Damsgaard deflected off United defender Luke Shaw into the net.

The Bees took the lead six minutes later in controversial fashion. Kevin Schade’s powerful header, his 10th goal of the season, put Brentford ahead, despite United’s complaints after Matthijs de Ligt had gone down with an injury earlier in the move.

Schade sealed the win 20 minutes from time with another header from a Bryan Mbeumo cross. Brentford weren’t finished, as Michael Kayode cut through United’s defense to set up Yoane Wissa for a fourth goal.

Garnacho pulled one back for United with a stunning long-range strike, and Amad Diallo scored in injury time to make it 4-3. However, Brentford held on to secure the win.

The result leaves United in 15th place with 39 points from 35 matches, while Brentford rise to ninth, just one point behind eighth-placed Bournemouth.

