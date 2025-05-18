Man kills about-to-wed ex-lover in Enugu

By Alumona Ukwueze

NSUKKA — A middle-aged man identified as Ogbonna, popularly known as Mourinho, has allegedly killed his ex-girlfriend, Chisom Ayogu, at his residence in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Vanguard gathered that the deceased, who hailed from Amufie community in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State, had visited Mourinho at his home on New Anglican Road, Nsukka, to inform him about her forthcoming marriage ceremony.

The visit, however, took a tragic turn when a disagreement erupted, leading to Mourinho violently assaulting his ex-girlfriend for reasons yet to be ascertained.

According to eyewitness accounts, Chisom Ayogu was already unconscious by the time help arrived. A resident of the area, who chose to remain anonymous, confirmed that she was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival by the attending doctors.

The source also revealed that the suspect, Ogbonna, who hails from Igogoro community, also in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area, has been arrested by the police for interrogation.