Man found dead after drowning self in river

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The body of one Mr Kehinde Ijebu was found floating on the river Oyile in Ibokun, headquarters of Obokun Local Government Area of Osun State, after reportedly drowning himself.

It was gathered that the deceased was declared missing by relatives since Tuesday, May 6, 2025, but neighbours suspected he might have killed himself.

A source in the town, Olawale Famuyatan, told Vanguard correspondent that the man had been acting depressedthe week before he went missing.

He added that the moment he was discovered missing, some neighbours believed that he had killed himself.

“His whereabouts were not known from Tuesday evening till the following day. His relatives were worried till the following day. But his neighbours concluded he had disappeared as he used to do, until his dead body was noticed floating on the river on Wednesday by passersby, who notified people in the community”, he said.

Another source who pleaded anonymity disclosed that the deceased have been showing symptoms of dementia till he later killed himself, adding that his body was buried along with his belongings by the river side.

When contacted on Thursday, the Osun Police spokesperson, DSP Abiodun Ojelabi Confirmed the incident, saying the police believed he killed himself because there was no mark of violence on his body.

He added that the body was released for the family for burial after insisting that they do not want any autopsy to be carried out.

His words, “The incident happened. There were no mark of violence on his body. The family approached us that they wanted to bury him but we suggested autopsy which they objected to. They said they wanted to bury him. I can’t say how or where he was buried. Investigation is still ongoing into the matter”.