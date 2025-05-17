Man City made me breathless  – FA Cup winner Eze

Crystal Palace’s English midfielder #10 Eberechi Eze poses with the trophy after the English FA Cup final football match between Crystal Palace and Manchester City at Wembley stadium in London, on May 17, 2025. Crystal Palace beat Manchester City 1-0 in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday to win the first major trophy in the club’s history. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / NOT FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING USE / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

Crystal Palace’s hero Eberechi Eze was lost for words after scoring the winning goal as the Eagles beat Manchester City 1-0 to win the FA Cup on Saturday.

The England international’s strike on 16 minutes helped Palace to their first major trophy in the club’s 119-year history.

“It’s special. I don’t know what to say,” said Eze.

“We’ve faced a team that’s been the best team in the world for so long. To show that type of spirit, that type of energy,” the 26-year-old added.

Palace had to ride their luck as goalkeeper Dean Henderson was fortunate to escape an early red card for handling outside his box.

Henderson also saved a first-half penalty from Omar Marmoush but City failed to make their dominance of possession count.

“I just couldn’t breathe. They keep the ball so well,” Eze said of City’s fast start.

“We also know when we get up to their box we’ve got to make it count and just thankful we made it count today because it’s not easy.”

Victory means Palace will also play in European competition for the first time next season as they qualify for the Europa League.

