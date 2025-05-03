Majority of Deltans not in support of Gov Oborevwori’s defection to APC — Steven Agadagba

By Ephraim Oseji

A Senior Political Analyst and strategist of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State, Mr. Steven Agadagba has revealed that core party members and majority of Deltans were not aligned with Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s recent defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking to reporters in Asaba during a brief visit to the PDP state secretariat, Mr Agadagba noted that while the governor’s decision may have been driven by political uncertainty, fear and self-interest, it does not reflect the collective will of PDP loyalists and the broader Delta populace, who remain committed to the ideals and vision of the party (PDP).

“The grassroot members, stakeholders, and the ordinary people of Delta State are clearly uncomfortable with this sudden shift. The PDP has been their political home and trusted platform for development over the years since 1999 till date,” he stated.

He urged party faithful and supporters across the state to remain calm, steadfast, and focused, assuring them that the PDP structure in Delta remains strong and resilient, despite the Governor’s move.