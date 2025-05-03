Luton crash into League One after second successive relegation

Luton suffered a second successive relegation as their slump from the Premier League to League One was confirmed with a 5-3 defeat at West Bromwich Albion on the final day of the Championship season on Saturday.

After their fairytale rise to the top-flight in 2023, the Hatters have plunged into the third tier in the space of just two seasons.

Tom Fellows and Callum Styles both scored twice for Albion and Daryl Dike also netted as the hosts raced into a 5-1 lead.

Millenic Alli’s double and Jordan Clark’s goal were rendered irrelevant as Luton faced up to their first season in League One since 2018-19.

The Hatters are the first club since Sunderland in 2018 to drop from the top-flight to League One in consecutive seasons and only the fourth in the Premier League era after Swindon in 1994-95 and Wolves in 2012-13.

Furious Luton fans chanted “you’re not fit to wear the shirt” at their crest-fallen players after the final whistle.

Matt Bloomfield’s side started the day just outside the relegation zone.

But their loss at the Hawthorns and Hull’s 1-1 draw at Portsmouth condemned them to relegation on goal difference.

Matt Crooks put Hull in front and the Tigers survived by the slenderest of margins despite Christian Saydee’s second half equaliser.

Plymouth were already effectively relegated due to their three-point gap to safety and vastly inferior goal difference heading into the last round of matches.

A 2-1 loss to Leeds at Home Park confirmed Plymouth’s demise and wrapped up the title for Daniel Farke’s team.

Leeds finished on 100 points, level with second-placed Burnley, who had also confirmed promotion prior to the last weekend.

On-loan Tottenham forward Manor Solomon bagged Leeds’ winner in stoppage-time after Wilfried Gnonto netted in the 53rd minute to cancel out Sam Byram’s 18th minute own goal.

Scott Parker’s team beat Millwall 3-1 at Turf Moor to ruin the Lions’ hopes of sneaking into the play-offs,

Coventry sealed their place in the play-offs thanks to a 2-0 home win against Middlesbrough.

Jack Rudoni scored both goals as Frank Lampard’s side booked a play-off semi-final against Sunderland, who lost 1-0 against QPR to make it five successive defeats.

Bristol City finished in the final play-off berth after a 2-2 draw with Preston at Ashton Gate secured sixth place.

Ross McCrorie struck twice for City after Emil Riis and Milutin Osmajic scored to put Preston two up.

City’s play-off semi-final opponents are third-placed Sheffield United, who drew 1-1 with Blackburn at Bramall Lane.

Derby and Stoke celebrated survival after the strugglers played out a 0-0 draw at Pride Park.