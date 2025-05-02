LP opposes coalition, moves to discipline Gov Otti, others

Julius Abure

The Labour Party (LP) says it will not enter into any coalition or alliance ahead of the 2027 general elections.

This was part of a 12-point resolution adopted at the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the party held on Friday in Abuja.

Reading the communiqué, the National Chairman of the Labour Party, Mr Julius Abure, declared that the party would not participate in any coalition arrangement for 2027.

“The Labour Party is not and will not be part of any coalition towards the 2027 general election.

“Instead, we will focus on rebuilding, repositioning, re-strategising, reconciling, and expanding our membership base to win the 2027 elections,” Abure said.

He expressed skepticism about ongoing coalition talks in the political space, arguing that those spearheading such initiatives lacked the capacity and character to build viable alliances.

“People who cannot unite their own parties cannot lead a national coalition.

“Forming a new party where stakeholders are expected to surrender their identity and structure requires strong leadership, which is currently lacking,” he added.

He said NEC also reviewed what it described as anti-party activities by Gov. Alex Otti of Abia, and other members.

According to him, it consequently established a disciplinary committee to investigate and make recommendations within two weeks.

Abure said the decision followed Otti’s public remarks on national television, which he claimed disparaged LP.

The disciplinary committee members include: Dr Ayo Olorunfemi, Chairman; Alhaji Umar Farouk, Secretary; while Mr Kehinde Edun, Mrs Dudu Manuga, and Mr Callistus Ihejiagwa, are members.

On Anambra 2025 governorship, Abure confirmed that Chief George Moghalu had emerged as the party’s, following the primaries held on April 5 in Awka.

“NEC congratulates Chief George Moghalu and rallies all members and Ndi Anambra to support him in the Nov. 8 governorship election for a greater Anambra State,” he stated.

Responding to concerns about Moghalu’s recent defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abure said the LP was now using more scientific and structured approaches to candidate screening and selection.

“We’re committed to fielding candidates who will respect the party’s constitution and uphold its values.

“We are taking steps to avoid a repeat of situations like the one we are currently managing in Abia,” he said. (NAN)