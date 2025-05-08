LP moves against Abure, sets up disciplinary panel

The national chairman of the Labour Party, Barrister Julius Abure.

•Apologises to Obi, Otti

•As Abure faction suspends Otti, Kingibe, others

By John Alechenu

ABUJA—The crisis in Labour Party, LP, deepened yesterday as the two factions within the party were locked in accusations and suspensions of members in opposing camps.

While Senator Nenadi Usman-led faction set up a six-member disciplinary panel to probe factional chairman of the party, Julius Abure, who she accused of being an impostor, for corruption, the Abure-led faction suspended six prominent members of Nenadi Usman’s faction, including Governor Alex Otti of Abia State and Senator Ireti Kingibe.

Usman, who announced the setting up of the committee at a media briefing in Abuja, yesterday, said the party was tired of the antics of the former chairman, who is now chairman of a faction of the party.

She said: “Pursuant to Article 19 of the Labour Party Constitution (1999 as amended), and in response to serious allegations of corruption, financial misconduct, and anti-party activities, NEC hereby constitutes a disciplinary committee to investigate Julius Abure and recommend appropriate sanctions.

“Members of the disciplinary committee include Senator Ireti Kingibe (Chairman), Peter Ameh (Secretary), Kumba Mbemba, Okejo Onwakalusi, Mr. Ibrahim Abdulkarim and a former acting National Chairman of the party, Mrs. Maria Lebeke.”

The committee, which was given 21 days to submit its report, was charged with the task of investigating the allegations as well as evidence brought before it.

It was also implored to ensure that all the parties were given fair hearing.

Senator Usman explained that contrary to the deliberate attempt by Abure and his co-travellers, the party under her leadership, had taken steps to restore confidence in its affairs.

She said: “Today, we address you on the true state of the Labour Party and to lay bare the facts, the law, and the resolute actions we are taking to reposition the party, in line with the values of transparency, accountability, discipline and internal democracy.

“In the course of our collective journey as a party, we have encountered both progress and challenges. While we commend the judiciary and celebrate the recent Supreme Court judgement that sacked Mr Julius Abure as national chairman of the party and honour the dedication of our members nationwide, we must also confront with courage and clarity Mr Abure and his co-travellers’ divisive actions and familiar manipulative antics that threaten the integrity, public image and unity of our party.

“It is in this spirit of responsibility to safeguard our cherished democratic ideals of the Labour Party and consequent upon Mr. Abure’s unabated misrepresentation and impersonation of the office of the national chairman of Labour Party that the NEC-in-session has reached a hard but necessary decision.

“After a careful and comprehensive review of the Supreme Court judgment delivered on Friday, April 4, 2025, the National Executive Council, NEC, is deeply concerned by the subsequent actions of Julius Abure, particularly his continued impersonation of the esteemed office of the national chairman of Labour Party.’’

Abure’s faction suspends Otti, Kingibe, others

On its part, the Julius Abure-led faction of the party suspended six prominent members of the party, including the party’s only elected governor, Alex Otti, of Abia State.

National Secretary of the faction, Umar Farouk, who disclosed this in a statement yesterday, said: “Recall that last Friday, May 2, 2025, the National Executive Committee, NEC, of Labour Party set up a five-man disciplinary committee, headed by the Deputy National Chairman, Dr.Ayo Olorunfemi, the National Secretary, Umar Farouk Ibrahim, and three others to investigate Abia State governor, Dr. Alex Otti, and any other party members over allegations of anti-party activities.

“The disciplinary committee has concluded their assignment and has submitted their report to the party leadership.

“The national executive of the party met today (yesterday) May 7, 2025 and after exhaustive deliberation, in line with powers donated to it by the party constitution, has ratified the recommendation as submitted by the disciplinary committee.

“Consequent upon that, the following members of the party have been suspended and all its activities indefinitely and with immediate effect – Dr. Alex Otti; Senator Ireti Kingibe; Senator Darlington Nwokocha; Victor Afam Ogene, Amobi Ogah and Seyi Sowunmi.

“By this suspension, these former members of the party will no longer act for and on behalf of the party. All concerned institutions, including the Nigeria Governors Forum, the National Assembly, INEC, and security agencies, among others, are to take note.

“It will surprise Nigerians and party faithful that the name of one Nenadi Usman was conspicuously omitted from the list of the suspended members of the party.

“First, we have said repeatedly that the said Nenadi Usman was and is not a member of Labour Party, being not a card carrying member of the party.

“We are aware that she is a member of the Obidient Support Group that worked and is still working for the party’s 2023 presidential candidate. We will, therefore, not honour her with any sanction, being not a member of the party.

“Again, we are aware that Ms Usman recently in a well televised occasion, in cohort with a former Kaduna State governor, joined another political party where she pledged loyalty to the party. We are clearly confused where Usman Nenadi’s loyalty lies.

“The party leadership is also surprised that Nenadi Usman is talking about corruption. Nigerians are already aware of all the EFCC cases against her and we expect Ms Usman to come out and explain to Nigerians the story behind her plea bargain with EFCC and all the properties she allegedly forfeited.

“She should also tell Nigerians how she acquired her radio station in Kaduna, all her properties all over Nigeria and abroad, her companies in Cameroon, including her plantations. Nenadi Usman lacks the moral capacity to commence any probe or even talk about corruption.”

“In any event, the party’s financial records are straight and it will interest the members of the public to know that the party’s audited account has been published.

“INEC, being the regulatory body, sent their external auditors to audit the party’s account and they gave a clean report and as well commended the party for its financial transparency. It is on record that among the comity of political parties in Nigeria, Labour Party financial records was adjudged to be among the best.’’