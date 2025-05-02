LP crisis: Otti, others to face Abure’s disciplinary panel

Gov Otti



…as Abure describes Abia Governor as “dwarf”

…NEC dissociates party from 2027 coalition talks



By John Alechenu



The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Labour Party (LP) under the leadership of Comrade Julius Abure, has set up a five member Disciplinary Committee to investigate the alleged anti-party activities of Abia State Governor, Alex Otti and “other errant” party members.

This was part of resolutions taken at an emergency NEC meeting of the party held at the party’s National Secretariat, in Abuja, on Friday.

Members of the Committee are: Dr. Ayo Olorunfemi (Chairman), the party’s National Secretary, Alhaji Umar Farouk Ibrahim ( Secretary) and National Legal Adviser, Barr. Kehinde Edun.

Others are: Mrs. Dudu Manuga and Barr. Callistus Ihejiagwa.

The embattled LP. National Chairman, Abure who read the outcome of the NEC meeting, said, “NEC reviewed the anti party activities of Dr. Alex Otti, the Abia State Governor and other erring members and consequently sets up a disciplinary committee, the committee is given two weeks to submit its report.”

Abure further said, “NEC Confirmed its directive for the issuance of NOTICE of the 2024 National Convention of the Party which notice was given to INEC on 04/12/2023. NEC equally confirmed its directive for subsequent Notices of change of date and venue for the 2024 National Convention which held at Nnewi on 27/03/2024.

“NEC confirmed its ratification of the list of ADHOC delegates, elected from the Congresses in the 36 states and the FCT, to the 2024 National Convention which ratification was granted at the NEC meeting which held in Asaba on 20/03/2024.

“NEC confirmed that the 2024 National Convention was held in accordance with the CFRN, 1999, the Electoral Act, 2022, the 2019 LP Constitution, INEC Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties, 2022 and the LP Guidelines for the 2024 National Convention.

“ NEC confirmed the validity of the 2024 National Convention and stands by its outcome.

NEC reiterates its support and confidence in the NWC elected at the 2024 National Convention and its belief in the competence and capacity of the NWC elected at the 2024 National Convention, led by Barrister Julius Abure as National Chairman, to continue to steer the Party towards unity, progress and victory in the coming elections.

“NEC commends Nigeria’s Apex Court for standing on the sound principle of the supremacy of political parties, and the sanctity and bindingness of decisions taken by the validly convened recognized organs as created by the Party’s Constitution, in its decision delivered on 04/04/2025.

“NEC expressed its commitment to continue to seek peace and reconciliation within the ranks of the Party and again extends an olive branch to all aggrieved members of the party to sheath their swords in the overall interest of the Party and our dear Nation.

“NEC reiterated its belief in the Nation’s Democracy and the party’s commitment to its growth and deepening as the only means to national development.”

Count LP out of coalition of opposition parties

Speaking about the much talked about coalition of opposition parties ahead of the 2027 general elections, Abure declared that, “the Party is not and will not be part of any coalition towards the 2027 General Election.

“The Party will rather continue to rebuild, reposition, re-strategize, reconcile, strengthen, drive its programs and policies, win more members towards winning the 2027 General Elections.”

Abure also announced that the party’s NEC congratulated Chief George Moghalu who emerged winner and the Party’s candidate for the 2025 Anambra State Governorship Election at the Governorship primaries held in Awka on 05/04/2025.

According to him, the party’s NEC is already rallying all members and Ndi Anambra to support Chief George Moghalu for the Anambra State Governorship Election election for a greater Anambra State.

Earlier, Abure took a swipe at the party’s only Governor, Alex Otti of Abia State whom he described as a physical and intellectual “dwarf”, whom he said has spent his time in office playing divisive politics.

He said, “Without sounding immodest, we made Governor Otti and all those elected party members who are fighting us today. Otti went on national Television and tried to mislead the public about the Supreme Court judgement.

“He used derogatory words to describe our executive and even went to the extent of saying we were ‘masturbating’. I’ve never seen such an ingrate.”

Abure said, the party had expected Otti to meet with the NWC after he was elected to express gratitude for its massive support and sacrifice made to ensue he not only got the party’s ticket but also won the election.

Abure spoke in response to Governor Otti’s comments in an interview he granted Arise Television.

Otti had in the interview in question said among other things that, “The issue is that the party that brought me to power is Labour.

“Okay? And today we have fought and retrieved Labour. So, and I said I will send you the Supreme Court judgment. When you finish reading it, you will know that Abure is just masturbating. He’s out.”

Speaking on his future as a member of the LP, Otti said, “ I’m not God to also say that I will remain in Labour Party or leave Labour Party.

“As we speak, the objective conditions today do not make it for me to leave Labour Party. Tomorrow, anything can change.

“And I’ve told you, I’m very pragmatic and I look at things, and of course, if I’m going to take any decision, that decision is going to be taken through full consultation with the people.” End