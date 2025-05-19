LP crisis: Nenadi-led NCC allegedly approach Zamfara Court to reverse S/Court decision

John Alechenu

ABUJA: The Julius Abure-led faction of the Labour Party (LP) has condemned what it described as a surreptitious attempt by the Senate Nenadi Usman-led LP National Caretaker Committee to reverse the Supreme Court judgement on the party’s leadership tussle.

National Publicity Secretary of the faction, Obiora Ifoh, explained that it was made aware of the plot by the Nenadi group via court documents, which made it to the public space.

According to him, the Usman-led LP-NCC, which was being supported by the Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, used one Sule Garba, as a proxy to approach a High Court based in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital, in another desperate bid to sack Abure from office.

He said, “We are shocked to learn that some of our leaders are desperately shopping for court orders from every nook and cranny to ensure that the crisis persists in the party and to stop INEC from recognising our leadership. In their desperate mood, they left Abuja and journeyed with a night bus, all the way to Zamfara, yet the court refused their prayers.

“This won’t be the first time they have resorted to court order shopping. They went to Aba last year on a similar mission to shop for a court order, and they were refused.

“ I really don’t understand the kind of stiff-necked leaders that are emerging in Nigeria today, where people see a practically impossible mission, yet they will prefer to sink a ship in their desperation to catch a fish.

“It is regrettable that up till now, some people are still busy chasing shadows, while other serious political parties and their leaders are tilling the ground in anticipation of a bountiful harvest ahead of 2027. Why would someone wake up one morning and start fighting themselves? This is not normal again.

“I am sure you have read the Supreme Court judgement very well. Is there anywhere the Supreme Court said it has removed Abure as the National Chairman of the Labour Party, or anywhere it ruled that Nenadi Usman has now become the new chairman?

“Even INEC had admitted that the stakeholders meeting held in Umuahia that enthroned Nenadi Usman was illegal.

“We are using this opportunity to appeal to all our estranged members to allow reason to prevail and obey the Supreme Court pronouncement on the supremacy of the party.”

It was alleged that the said Sule Garba in a Suit No FHC/GS/CS/30/2025 by way of a Motion Exparte attempted to go through the back door to secure an order to stop the National Chairman, Abure and the National Secretary, Alhaji Umar Farouk Ibrahim from further presenting themselves as the authentic leadership of the party.

However, on May 15, 2025, the presiding judge of the Federal High Court, Gusau, Justice Salim Olasupo Ibrahim refused to grant the Exparte Order seeking to restrain Abure and members of his National Working Committee from parading themselves as party officials until the determination of the suit.

The court insisted that all the respondents including Abure, Ibrahim, Labour Party and INEC must first be put on notice.

The judge also ordered for expeditious hearing of the suit while adjourning to June 4th, 2025 for further proceedings.

Recall that the Supreme Court had on April 4, 2025 ruled that the matter of leadership in a political party is not justiciable and that no court has the jurisdiction to entertain party leadership matter because it is purely an internal affair of the party.

A response to the allegations of judgement shopping was still being awaited from the Senator Nenadi Usman-led LP-NCC as at the time of filing this report.