LP crisis: Group accuses Abure of implementing APC’s agenda

Julius Abure

By John Alechenu

ABUJA -A socio-political group, Abia Concerned Citizens, ACC, has accused the Julius Abure faction of the Labour Party, LP, of playing a script written for it by the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, to destabilize opposition parties in order to enjoy a free reign.

The group specifically accused the factional chairman of playing the role of an “APC mole.”

Director General of the ACC, Rose Ugoh, said this in Abuja, yesterday.

She explained that evidence of Abure’s treachery is contained in virtually every line of a statement by the factional National Secretary, Alhaji Umar Ibrahim, wherein he begged President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the LP crisis.

Ugoh argued that all genuine LP members had accepted the Supreme Court’s judgment and were working towards reconciliation but that Abure and his cohorts were working towards destroying the party by externalizing the conflict.

She said: “What steps did he (Abure) take when Labour Party National Assembly members defected to the APC?

“Is it not this the same Abure who had the audacity to claim the party suspended the best performing governor in Nigeria, the best governor in the history of the South Est?

“Governor Alex Otti has transformed Abia State, leading in key sectors such as energy, security, and education.

“Otti has become a model for good governance in Nigeria, transforming Abia State across the energy sector, economy, industrialization, security, education, and more.

“We Abians can no longer allow these APC agents to continue to denigrate the people’s governor with their unguarded statements.”

She raised concerns about Abure’s declaration that his National Working Committee, NWC, has suspended key figures of the party, including the female Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Senator Ireti Kingibe.