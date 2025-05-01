Lopetegui appointed coach of Qatar

Julen Lopetegui, sacked by Premier League side West Ham in January, was appointed the new head coach of Qatar on Thursday.

“Ready for a new chapter. Welcome Lopetegui.

“We’re excited to embark on this journey together,” the Qatar football federation wrote on social media.

“I’m ready” the Spaniard said in a video accompanying the post on X.

The 58-year-old former Real Madrid and Spain coach has signed a contract with the hosts of the 2022 World Cup until 2027 when Qatar will defend their Asian Cup title.

Lopetegui, who succeeds his fellow countryman Luis Garcia, will be in the Qatari dug out for the first time at a home match against Iran on June 5.

West Ham sacked Lopetegui in January after only 22 matches in charge.

The former Real Madrid and Barcelona goalkeeper takes over Qatar as they try to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

He managed Spain for two years, winning 14 of his 20 matches before being abruptly dismissed in the run up to the 2018 World Cup after he had announced his imminent move to Real Madrid.

Vanguard News