LG Polls: Lagos APC electoral committee convenes stakeholders’ meeting

…As GAC Chair, Olusi, Leads Key Party Leaders

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has summoned an emergency stakeholders’ meeting scheduled for Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at the State Secretariat, Acme Road, Ogba, to address key issues ahead of the upcoming local government elections.

In a joint statement issued on Monday by the Chairman of the State Electoral Committee and former APC National Legal Adviser, Babatunde Ogala (SAN), and Secretary, Nurudeen Bamidele, the party announced that Prince Tajudeen Olusi, Chairman of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), will lead other dignitaries and invited stakeholders at the meeting.

The session will focus primarily on preparations for the APC’s forthcoming primary elections ahead of the July 12 council polls. The tenure of the current chairmen of the 57 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) will expire in July.

Political tension has been rising among aspirants vying for the party’s ticket across the 57 councils, with internal protests against alleged imposition of candidates.

According to Ogala, the meeting will be attended by:

Prince Tajudeen Oluyole Olusi

APC chairmen of the 57 LGAs and LCDAs

All three serving APC senators from Lagos

All APC House of Representatives members from Lagos State

All APC members of the Lagos State House of Assembly

Apex leaders from each of the 57 LGAs/LCDAs

All cleared chairmanship aspirants

Outgoing council chairmen

Members of the Lagos APC State Executive Council

Ogala recently released the official list of chairmanship aspirants: 432 candidates were cleared to contest, while 38 were either disqualified or voluntarily withdrew. The screening took place at the party secretariat between Tuesday, April 29, and Friday, May 3.

The committee is mandated to oversee all pre-election activities for the 57 council positions.

Notably, Abdul-Ganiyu Obasa, son of Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker Mudashiru Obasa, voluntarily withdrew from the race following advice from President Bola Tinubu, the party’s national leader.

According to the committee, disqualifications were primarily due to the absence of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), missing APC membership cards, and falsified secondary school certificates.

Per APC guidelines, indirect primaries—where party executive members across the 20 LGAs and 37 LCDAs will vote—are scheduled for Saturday, May 10.

Disqualified aspirants may file appeals between Sunday, May 4, and Monday, May 5. Those wishing to challenge the outcome of the primaries may submit petitions to the Appeal Committee between May 12 and 13.