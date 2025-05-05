Lewandowski to start from bench in Barcelona’s showdown with Inter – Flick

Robert Lewandowski will start on the bench for Barcelona’s Champions League semi-final decider with Inter Milan after recovering from a hamstring injury, coach Hansi Flick said on Monday.

Poland captain Lewandowski missed last week’s thrilling first leg in Catalonia after picking up the injury against Celta Vigo last month but will be available as a substitute at the San Siro, where the teams will line-up level at 3-3.

“Everything goes in the right way and he is good, much better than we expected, and he is ready for the bench. So maybe when we need him, he can come in,” Flick told reporters.

Lewandowski’s return is a huge boost for Flick as the veteran striker has scored 40 goals this season in all competitions for Barca, who need to win at the San Siro to reach the final.

Barca are gunning for a quadruple of major trophies in Flick’s first season as coach, after beating Real Madrid to both the Spanish Super Cup and Copa del Rey.

Flick’s team lead Madrid by four points at the top of La Liga with four matches remaining in the Spanish league season.

“I did imagine it (a quadruple bid),” said Dani Olmo.

“I want to win everything. At Barca we have the team to be at this stage of the season with all of the trophies still to play for… We know what we what to do and we’re committed to that with the way we play.

“We’ve got energy and motivation, and we’re going to go for it.”

Olmo added that Inter’s plan to double up on Lamine Yamal won’t stop Barca’s teen wing wizard from causing the same havoc as he did last week.

The 17-year-old ran Inter’s defence ragged at the Olympic Stadium, scoring a wonderful goal and twice striking the woodwork, and Inter coach Simone Inzaghi admitted that he would be subjected to “special attention” from his defenders on Tuesday.

“That just means we’ll have a player free. Lamine has shown that can play against one, two or three defenders,” said Olmo.

“We’ll help him if that is the case. Our ideas won’t change, if he has two or three markers on him that means there will be other players free for us.”

Tuesday’s winner will contest the Champions League final in Munich later this month against either Arsenal or Paris Saint-Germain.

