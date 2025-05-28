Let’s sustain legacies of ECOWAS’s founding fathers – Tinubu

From left: Liberian President, Joseph Boakai; Togolese President, Jean-Lucien Savi de Tové; President Bola Tinubu; former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (Rtd.); President of the ECOWAS Commission, Umar Touray; President of the Republic of Guinea Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Emalo at the ECOWAS 50 years commemorative ceremony in Lagos.

President Bola Tinubu has called on West African leaders to uphold and pass on the vision of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) ‘s founding fathers as the regional bloc marks its 50th anniversary.

In a keynote address on Wednesday in Lagos, the President urged leaders to look beyond the artificial borders created by colonialists and embrace one another as a family, Mr Bayo Onanuga, his spokesman, said in a statement.

Tinubu, the Chairman of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government, noted that the founding fathers foresaw a more united, harmonious, and purpose-driven regional bloc that would benefit many generations.

“Today, we celebrate not only five decades of history but the enduring spirit of unity, resilience, and shared destiny that defines our community.

“In 1975, our founding leaders envisioned a West Africa where borders unite rather than divide – a region of free movement, thriving trade, and peaceful coexistence. That vision is still alive,” said Tinubu.

The President said the regional bloc had lived up to the founders’ expectations in many respects, including peacekeeping, trade liberalisation, free movement of citizens, and working together to tackle security issues and global pandemics.

“ECOWAS is a beacon of African unity. In overcoming colonial legacies, we brought together Anglophone, Francophone, and Lusophone nations under one vision —an achievement of global significance.

“Our region has pioneered free movement, expanded intra-regional trade, and deepened integration through instruments like the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme and Joint Border Posts.

“These measures have facilitated business, cultural exchange, and mobility across West Africa,” Tinubu stated.

On peace and security, he said ECOWAS had acted decisively to restore constitutional order and counter instability.

“Our regional cooperation on counterterrorism and financial crime, including through GIABA, reflects our shared commitment to peace and safety.

“In governance, ECOWAS has upheld democratic norms through election observation, mediation, and institutions such as the ECOWAS Parliament and Court of Justice — cementing accountability, rule of law, and people-centred governance,” the President stated.

President Tinubu pointed to progress in agriculture, infrastructure, and digital innovation, singling out the ECOWAS Infrastructure Master Plan (2020–2045) and new platforms advancing regional growth and gender equality.

However, he emphasised the need for more vigorous policy implementation and urged member states to ensure citizens felt the tangible benefits of integration.

“Our young people and women – who form the majority – must be at the heart of ECOWAS development. We must invest deliberately in their education, entrepreneurship, healthcare, and leadership. Their success is the key to our future stability and prosperity.

“For nearly 40 years, Nigeria has supported regional capacity building through the Technical Aid Corps. We remain committed to deploying skilled professionals to ECOWAS countries and will continue to honour every eligible request,” the President added.

He urged leaders to close their ranks and work together to ensure the success of the economic bloc.

“As we look to the next fifty years, let us renew our compact with one another – with courage, clarity, and conviction.

“The work of integration is never done. Each generation must carry the flame forward, lighting the path of unity and shared progress for those who come after.

“Let us imagine a West Africa where our borders are zones of cooperation, not conflict; where our economies thrive through joint effort; and where our people, diverse yet bound by destiny, walk together toward peace, prosperity, and justice,” he said.

Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, highlighted ECOWAS’s achievements in peacekeeping, election monitoring, strengthening democratic institutions, trade liberalisation, gas pipeline construction, and security.

The only surviving founding father of ECOWAS, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, said he was happy that the regional body had survived for fifty years and has impacted the continent.

Gowon said Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso’s departures were not healthy for regional progress and development.

“Our sister nations that decided to leave will, in time, realise the bonds of culture. And with goodwill and sincere intention, they will find their way back.

“I am very encouraged to see the effort of government, ministers, Chief of Defense Staff, and the President. The President has constantly been working with the groups, and I hope they will convince them to return.

“Continue to be open, and don’t push them away. They will come back as individuals or as a group,” he said.

Dr Omar Touray, the President of the ECOWAS Commission, noted that ECOWAS has become a shining example of Africa’s oldest and most active regional bloc.