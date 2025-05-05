Legal expert urges Nigerian startups to prioritise compliance as investment gateway

By Ayo Onikoyi

As Nigeria’s startup ecosystem continues to attract international attention, Daniel Okoro, a global legal technologist and compliance strategist, has called on the government and founders to treat regulatory compliance as a strategic advantage rather than a legal burden.

Speaking at a recent legal innovation roundtable, Okoro emphasised that many promising Nigerian startups fail to scale—not because of poor products—but due to legal and compliance pitfalls that could have been avoided.

“Regulatory compliance is no longer optional—it’s the currency for trust and growth,” Okoro said. “Startups that build with legal clarity attract better investors, scale faster, and avoid reputational risks.”

With a legal career that spans Nigeria, North America, and Europe, Okoro has advised fintechs, healthcare companies, and tech startups on regulatory frameworks across sectors. He notably helped NextwearTech secure a $100,000 pre-seed round by ensuring full legal readiness and investor protection.

He warned that growing foreign interest in Nigeria’s tech space also comes with heightened scrutiny around data privacy, IP protection, and cross-border financial compliance.

“Investors are asking: is your data protection NDPR-compliant? Have you secured your trademarks? Is your funding structure legally sound? These questions must be answered upfront,” he explained.

Citing his experience as Corporate Compliance Manager at Kindness Unlimited Therapy Service, Okoro shared how embedding compliance into core operations allowed the health brand to expand into new markets seamlessly.

According to him, when businesses treat legal compliance as part of their operational DNA, it creates a culture of accountability, clarity, and efficiency.

He therefore urged the federal government to support startups through simplified legal resources, pro-bono advisory clinics, and incentives for early compliance adoption.

“Compliance shouldn’t feel like punishment. It should be seen as infrastructure. Government can play a key role by simplifying frameworks and demystifying the process,” he advised.

Okoro also called for mandatory legal literacy programmes in innovation hubs, warning that many founders remain unaware of the implications of overlooking regulations.

“A brilliant idea can die in court if not protected,” he said. “What young founders need is legal awareness from day one—not when trouble knocks.”

He recommended that startup accelerators include legal and compliance modules in their programmes to prepare businesses for the realities of regulatory terrain.

As a thought leader and mentor on platforms like JIIPPC and MacroMentor, Okoro has helped dozens of young entrepreneurs build legally sound businesses from scratch.

His advice aligns with his belief that compliance done right doesn’t hinder innovation but fuels it ethically and sustainably.

“We must move from a defensive mindset to a proactive one. In compliance, clarity is power,” he concluded.