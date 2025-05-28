Leave Tompolo alone, go after real economic criminals – Ex-militant leader tells EFCC

By Tunde Oso

A former Niger Delta militant leader, Eshanekpe Israel, popularly known as Akpodoro, has urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to abandon what he termed a needless pursuit of High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, over alleged naira spraying and focus instead on tackling more pressing economic crimes threatening Nigeria’s development.

Akpodoro, who is also the Mayor of Urhoboland, made the remarks during a stakeholders’ meeting in Abuja where socio-political issues affecting the South-South region were discussed.

Reacting to reports that Tompolo had been invited by the EFCC for allegedly spraying money during a public event, Akpodoro criticised the Commission for “carrying an elephant on its head while hunting crickets with its toes.” He condemned the anti-graft agency for focusing on what he described as trivial matters while ignoring large-scale corruption and financial crimes.

“The country is under siege from sophisticated economic criminals—those who defraud banks, scam citizens and foreigners daily, and tarnish our national image. Those should be the EFCC’s priority, not someone celebrating with hard-earned money at a religious gathering,” he said.

Akpodoro further accused the EFCC, led by Ola Olukoyede, of criminalising African cultural practices by targeting citizens for spraying money during joyous events. He described the act as a deeply rooted tradition in African societies and called for a review of the law prohibiting the spraying of naira notes.

“It is our way of life to gift money during celebrations and worship. The EFCC should not weaponise the law against citizens for simply expressing joy,” he said.

Condemning Tompolo’s invitation, Akpodoro maintained that the former militant leader has made more meaningful contributions to national peace and development than many of those calling for his interrogation.

“Inviting Tompolo is like inviting all stakeholders and ex-agitators in the Niger Delta. He has done more for the peace and pride of our nation than most in power. The EFCC must tread carefully,” he warned.

Akpodoro concluded by urging the Commission to redirect its energy towards recovering looted national assets, prosecuting high-level fraudsters, and dismantling the networks of corrupt civil servants hindering national progress.

“Let’s not suffocate our cultural values under the guise of enforcement. Celebrate those who work hard, and chase those who loot hard,” he said.